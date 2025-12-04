Home / Art / Painting

After Missing for 400 Years, Long-Lost Baroque Masterpiece Sells for $2.7 Million

By Eva Baron on December 4, 2025

 

In 1613, Peter Paul Rubens completed Christ on the Cross, a moody, Baroque painting depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Shortly thereafter, the work vanished from public view for centuries. But now, more than 400 years later, the painting has finally reemerged, landing on the auction block in Versailles and snagging an astounding €2.3 million (about $2.7 million).

Up until recently, the existence of Christ on the Cross was known only through engravings and printed reproductions by other artists. That all changed in September 2024, when auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat visited a Paris townhouse for a routine inspection, preparing for the property to be sold. Once inside, though, he stumbled upon what he called a “masterpiece,” produced by the 17th-century Flemish master at the “height of his talent.”

Despite being in “very good condition,” Osenat initially believed that Christ on the Cross was created in one of Rubens’ workshops, which the artist had established in order to collaborate on pieces with assistants. Still, the auctioneer had a hunch about the work, and did “everything he could to try to have it authenticated,” per an interview with the Associated Press. He then transferred the painting over to Centrum Rubenianum in Antwerp, where art historian and Rubens analyst Nils Büttner ultimately confirmed its authenticity.

For Büttner, the rediscovery offers an unprecedented glimpse into Rubens’ practice. The Flemish artist, per Büttner, would often paint crucifixion scenes, but he rarely showcased the “crucified Christ as a dead body on the cross.”

“This is the one and only painting showing blood and water coming out of the side wound of Christ, and this is something that Rubens only painted once,” Büttner added.

On November 30, 2025, Christ on the Cross headed to Osenat’s auction house in Versailles, where it was expected to sell for €1 million to €2 million (about $1.16 million to $2.33 million). The painting ultimately sold for a total of €2.94 million (about $3.41 million), after fees and a buyer’s premium. Per Osenat, the work was originally acquired by 19th-century French painter William-Adolphe Bouguereau and had remained in his family before its resurfacing.

“The work is reborn in front of us and leaves us speechless in the face of such power and beauty,” Osenat remarked in a statement. “The painting is magic: It holds all of the strength, the genius, and the faith of Rubens.”

To learn more about Christ on the Cross and its sale, visit the Osenat website.

After more than 400 years, Peter Paul Rubens’ Christ on the Cross was recently rediscovered and sold for $2.7 million at auction.

 

Self-portrait by Peter Paul Rubens, ca. 1623-1630. (Photo: Rubenshuis, Public domain)

Self-portrait by Peter Paul Rubens, ca. 1623-1630. (Photo: Rubenshuis via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Sources: A long-lost Rubens painting depicting Crucifixion sells for $2.7 million; Rubens masterpiece, long misidentified as work of lesser artist, sells for $2.7 million; Long-lost Rubens painting sells for $2.7m at auction; Lost for over 400 years, Rubens painting sells for $2.7 million at auction

