Home / Art

Gustav Klimt Painting Sells for $236M, Making It the Highest Price for Modern Art Sold at Auction

By Sara Barnes on November 19, 2025
Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer by Gustav Klimt

Photo: Gustav KlimtSotheby's, Public Domain, Wikipedia

Artist Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer made history on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The 20th-century painting sold for $236.4 million at Sotheby’s auction after 20 minutes of bidding. This shatters Klimt’s previous auction record, and the price makes it one of the most valuable portraits in modern art. It also holds the distinction of being the second most expensive artwork ever sold at auction.

Bidding for the painting began at $130 million and was expected to fetch about $150 million. But to the surprise and delight of Sotheby’s staff and the audience, the final price was much higher. Six bidders competed for it, and the auction ended with a battle between two phone bidders. Ultimately, the hammer came down at $205 million for the painting with an additional $31.4 million in fees.

Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer is a painting of the daughter of Klimt’s most prominent patrons. The piece, which was completed between 1914 and 1916, depicts the 20-year-old wearing an imperial Chinese dragon robe. Since its completion, the painting was seized by the Nazis and survived a fire during World War II. It came into possession of cosmetics heir Leonard A. Lauder, where it hung in his Manhattan apartment for nearly 40 years until his death in June 2025.

“Tonight, we made history at the Breuer,” Helena Newman, Sotheby’s worldwide chairman of Impressionist and modern art and chairman of its European operations, said in a statement. “To see Gustav Klimt’s exquisite portrait of Elisabeth Lederer set a new auction record for the artist is thrilling in itself; to see it become the most valuable work ever sold at Sotheby’s is nothing short of sensational. Klimt is one of those rare artists whose magic is as powerful as it is universal.”

Before Tuesday, Pablo Picasso held the record for the highest price paid for a modern artwork sold at auction. His 1955 painting Les Femmes d’Alger (“Version O”) sold at Christie’s New York in 2015 for $179.4 million.

Sources: Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer Sells for $236.4 M., Highest Price for Any Work of Modern Art Sold at Auction; Night of Modern Art History, Night of Spectacle at Sotheby’s

Related Articles:

Lost Gustav Klimt Painting Is Rediscovered After Almost 100 Years

The Splendid History of Gustav Klimt’s Glistening “Golden Phase”

Gustav Klimt: Get to Know This Revolutionary Painter [Infographic]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Metropolitan Museum of Art Announces the Theme for the 2026 Met Gala
Stolen 18th-Century Painting of St. Francis of Assisi Is Returned to a Mexican Church 24 Years After It Was Taken Away
U.S. Mint Produces Last Penny Ever, Retiring the One-Cent Coin After 232 Years
Get To Know the Denver Art Museum, a Global Museum With Regional Emphasis [Interview]
Shepard Fairey Exhibition of 400+ Prints Celebrates the Power Found Through Printmaking
Yayoi Kusama Launches European Tour With First-Ever Retrospective in Swiss Museum

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

African Artists Explore Universal Themes of Human Struggles at ART X Lagos 2025
Denmark Moves To Ban Social Media for Children and Teens Under 15
Aga Khan Collection Breaks Records as the World’s Highest-Value Sale of South Asian Art
The Netherlands Will Return Stolen 3,500-Year-Old Sculpture to Egypt
Earth Now Has “Two Moons” Until 2083, NASA Confirms
Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate To Launch Stunning Limited-Edition Screenprints

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.