Zendaya Makes Emmy Awards History and Sets Two Records in One Night

By Sara Barnes on September 14, 2022
Zendaya Emmy Speech

Screenshot: Twitter

At just 26 years old, Zendaya has made Emmy Awards history. The actor received her second trophy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Rue Bennett in season two of Euphoria. This is the second time she’s won for playing that role. In doing so, she’s the first Black woman to win twice in the category as well as the youngest person to win two Emmys for acting.

Zendaya gave an emotional speech in which she expressed gratitude towards her loved ones and also the cast and crew of Euphoria for “making such a safe space to make this very difficult show.” She also acknowledged the show creator Sam Levinson. “Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn't believe in myself.”

The actor capped her speech by dedicating her win to the fans and viewers of the HBO drama who have shared the impact the show has had on them. “My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me,” she said. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.”

Zendaya won her first Emmy Award in 2020. During her virtual acceptance speech, she recognized the activists fighting for social and racial justice during the mass protests that happened that year. “I know this is a really weird time to be celebrating but I do just want to say that there is hope in the young people. I know our TV show doesn't always seem like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people,” she expressed. “I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you and thank you so, so much.”

Zendaya has made Emmy Awards history by being the first Black woman to win twice in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. She is also now the youngest person to win twice in this category.

Zendaya won her first Emmy Award in 2020, and she gave a virtual acceptance with her family and team present. At the time, she became the youngest-ever winner.

h/t: [CNN]

