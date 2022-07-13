Home / Entertainment / TV

Actress Julia Garner Is Nominated for Two Awards at This Year’s Emmys

By Margherita Cole on July 13, 2022
Julia Garner at Emmy Awards 2019

Photo of Julia Garner at the 2019 Emmy Awards (Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos)

Being nominated for one Emmy is considered an achievement for any actor or actress—receiving two nominations, however, is extra special. American actress Julia Garner, who starred in the Netflix hit mini-series Inventing Anna and co-stars in the show Ozark, has earned nominations for her extraordinary performance in both roles.

In Inventing Anna, Garner played the character of Anna Delvey, a Russian-born con artist who convinced the New York elite that she was a German heiress. Garner's portrayal of the real-life figure was singled out by critics, for which she is a strong candidate for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Additionally, Garner was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ruth Langmore in the four-season show, Ozark. If she wins this year, it will be her third award in this category for her performance in the crime drama.

And it seems like Garner's trajectory into super-stardom is not slowing down anytime soon, as she was recently slated to play Madonna in a biopic of the singer's life, which will be directed and co-written by Madonna herself. So if all goes well, there are potentially more awards in Garner's future.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will air on September 12, 2022.

Photo of Julia Garner

Photo of Julia Garner at ‘Ozark' season 2 premiere in 2018 (Photo: everett225/Depositphotos)

