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Colorful Cat Tree Inspired by a “Blob” Is the Answer to Ugly Feline Furniture

By Sara Barnes on June 11, 2026

Cat Laying On a Red Cat Tree

It’s challenging to be a discerning cat parent. You want to ensure that your favorite feline has an enriching life, including the ability to survey their kingdom from a high vantage point. But do all of the cat tree options have to be so lacking? Swedish designer Gustaf Westman doesn’t think so. He’s lending his chunky forms to a fun and functional cat tree that’s anything but boring. Comprising playful, bulbous landings clad in colorful fabric, it’s something that humans and their kitties can agree on.

The Chunky Cat Tree is at home with Westman’s Blob Sofa that debuted in 2023. Both feature the same bright hues with rounded elements. In the case of the cat furniture, a trio of circular forms serves as the base, each sprouting at three different levels to give a kitty (or kitties) an option for where to lounge. It’s made of 90% wool, so it’s not a scratcher but a perch—although inevitably some cats will treat it like a scratching post.

Westman was inspired to design the Chunky Cat Tree because of their reputation. “I like designing random things, and after seeing so many ugly cat trees, it felt like a fun challenge to work on something within that category,” he told Dezeen. “For me, everything is designed—or can be—and I wanted to create something that works for both humans and cats, where form and function are equally important.”

Available in cobalt blue, light blue, purple, yellow, and red, each tree is made to order in Sweden. Visit Westman’s website to purchase your own stylish cat tree.

Swedish designer Gustaf Westman has created the Chunky Cat Tree, which is both functional and fun with a stylish design.

Red Cat Tree by Gustaf Westman

A trio of circular forms serves as the base, each sprouting at three different levels to give a kitty (or kitties) an option for where to lounge.

Cat Climbing a Red Cat Tree

The contemporary pet furniture is now available in a bevy of bright colors.

Purple Cat Tree by Gustaf Westman

Light Blue Cat Tree by Gustaf Westman

Blue Cat Tree by Gustaf Westman

Yellow Cat Tree by Gustaf Westman

Gustaf Westman: Website

All images via Gustaf Westman. 

Related Articles:

DIY Cat Tree Offers a Creative Alternative to Conventional Scratching Posts and Beds

Indoor Cat Towers Made From Real Trees Provide a Lifelike Outdoor Experience for Feline Friends

Stylish Cat Furniture Can Be Reconfigured Different Ways for Endless Fun

This Stylish Cat Tower Gives a Much-Needed Makeover To Traditional Feline Furniture

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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