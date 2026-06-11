Colorful Cat Tree Inspired by a “Blob” Is the Answer to Ugly Feline Furniture

It’s challenging to be a discerning cat parent. You want to ensure that your favorite feline has an enriching life, including the ability to survey their kingdom from a high vantage point. But do all of the cat tree options have to be so lacking? Swedish designer Gustaf Westman doesn’t think so. He’s lending his chunky forms to a fun and functional cat tree that’s anything but boring. Comprising playful, bulbous landings clad in colorful fabric, it’s something that humans and their kitties can agree on.

The Chunky Cat Tree is at home with Westman’s Blob Sofa that debuted in 2023. Both feature the same bright hues with rounded elements. In the case of the cat furniture, a trio of circular forms serves as the base, each sprouting at three different levels to give a kitty (or kitties) an option for where to lounge. It’s made of 90% wool, so it’s not a scratcher but a perch—although inevitably some cats will treat it like a scratching post.

Westman was inspired to design the Chunky Cat Tree because of their reputation. “I like designing random things, and after seeing so many ugly cat trees, it felt like a fun challenge to work on something within that category,” he told Dezeen. “For me, everything is designed—or can be—and I wanted to create something that works for both humans and cats, where form and function are equally important.”

Available in cobalt blue, light blue, purple, yellow, and red, each tree is made to order in Sweden. Visit Westman’s website to purchase your own stylish cat tree.

Swedish designer Gustaf Westman has created the Chunky Cat Tree, which is both functional and fun with a stylish design.

A trio of circular forms serves as the base, each sprouting at three different levels to give a kitty (or kitties) an option for where to lounge.

The contemporary pet furniture is now available in a bevy of bright colors.

Gustaf Westman: Website

All images via Gustaf Westman.

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