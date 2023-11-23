Home / Design / Creative Products

Stylish Cat Furniture Can Be Reconfigured Different Ways for Endless Fun

By Regina Sienra on November 23, 2023
Petlibro Infinity DIY Cat Tree

Cats can be curious and restless. That's why indoor playgrounds like cat trees are so important for keeping kitties entertained. However, no two cats are the same. Aware that each feline has different needs, Petlibro created the Infinity Cat Tree, which allows cat parents to build a custom paradise for their pet.

With this design, Petlibro aims to address some of the most common concerns regarding cat trees. For example, the company knows that a lack in adaptability can make cats lose interest in cat furniture over time. To make up for that, the Infinity Cat Tree can be reassembled in many ways to prevent boredom and to adapt to an older cat's needs. On top of that, worn-out pieces can be easily replaced. To ensure the safety of cats of all sizes, each platform supports 35 pounds without wobbling.

But it's not just about felines' needs. Since cat trees can take up a lot of room, their design boasts a space-saving base. Whether you go with a cat wall or a corner turn configuration, its sleek design won't stick out whatever your living room aesthetic is. Even putting it together is fairly easy. Petlibro states that the soft furnishings can be installed in just two seconds, while setting up the cat tree can be done in 10 minutes.

The Petlibro Infinity Cat Tree is available in three models: loft, villa, and castle; each larger and taller than the other, but all of the models can easily be mixed and matched to create your own massive cat jungle. For further customization, you can also add a wide array of cat toys, beds, and scratch boards.

You can order your Infinity Cat Tree on Petlibro's website.

Aware that each feline has different needs, Petlibro created the Infinity Cat Tree, which allows cat parents to build a custom personal paradise for their pet.

Petlibro Infinity DIY Cat Tree

The Infinity Cat Tree can be reassembled in many ways to prevent boredom and to adapt to an older cat's needs.

Petlibro Infinity DIY Cat Tree

Whether you go with a cat wall or a corner turn configuration, its sleek design won't stick out whatever your living room aesthetic is.

Petlibro Infinity DIY Cat Tree

Petlibro states that the soft furnishings can be installed in just 2 seconds, while setting up the cat tree can be done in 10 minutes.

Petlibro Infinity DIY Cat Tree

For further customization, you can also add a wide array of cat toys, beds, and scratch boards.

Petlibro Infinity DIY Cat Tree

