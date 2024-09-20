Home / Art / Installation

Flower Market Featuring Individually Crafted Plush Blooms Opens in NYC

By Regina Sienra on September 20, 2024

Flower market of Plush flowers by Cj hendry

Artist Cj Hendry‘s latest installation turns a deceptively simple concept into a playful experience for all. Titled Flower Market, the project looks exactly as it sounds. However, this is no ordinary flower market, as Hendry has taken over an all-white space with 100,000 colorful individually crafted plush flowers.

The Flower Market took over a greenhouse at the FDR Four Freedoms State Park on New York’s Roosevelt Island during the weekend of September 13-15, transforming a lawn into a sweeping greenhouse. Created in collaboration with global luxury beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté, the exhibition welcomed thousands of visitors, who were encouraged to take home a plush flower as a keepsake. The public response was so big that the installation was shut down by local authorities and had to relocate to a warehouse in Brooklyn for its final day.

The exhibition featured some universally appealing blooms, such as plush daisies and sunflowers, but the artist also made sure to give a nod to the original grounds of the exhibition and its connection to the Roosevelt family. The flower tribute featured the yellow Eleanor Roosevelt Rose, Dutch tulips, and peonies, a signature flower from the Roosevelt farm.

Hendry spent two years preparing for this event, finding inspiration in the words of American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson. The artist was particularly moved by the quote “Many eyes go through the meadow, but few see the flowers in it.” She was also drawn to the design philosophy of Louis Kahn, the architect behind Four Freedoms Park. “When Kahn designed this memorial, he said, ‘The garden is somehow a personal kind of control of nature,'” Hendry told Designboom. “I hope Flower Market inspires joy and beauty well after the greenhouse is empty, every time we see flowers—plush or otherwise.”

Alessio Rossi, executive vice president of Clé de Peau Beauté US Marketing, commends Hendry's work, which matches the brand's values and commitment to craftsmanship. “This partnership embodies the essence of our brand, known for its intelligence, uncompromising standards, and exquisite quality,” Rossi shares.

For those unable to visit in person, the artist created a virtual flower market, where participants could design their own personalized plush lily. Evoking the ephemeral quality of flowers, these pieces are no longer available and will never be restocked nor revisited.

