Home / Inspiring

Hundreds of Sick Children Are Transported to a Christmas Wonderland Thanks to Photoshop Artists

By Jessica Stewart on December 16, 2022
heART Project - Christmas Wish

Mason (Women's and Children's Hospital, Adelaide) (Photo: Karen Alsop. Editor: Angelo van der Klift)

Every year, photographers and Photoshop artists come together to bring the magic of the holidays to sick children across the world. The heART Project is a collaboration between award-winning Australian photographer Karen Alsop from Story Art and a group of volunteer photographers from across the globe. This year, the group visited children in the United States and Australia and brought a little Christmas joy to families struggling with childhood health challenges.

Santa and his elves even made appearances when they could, making visits to children at the hospital. The volunteers who bring these holiday scenes to life dedicate hours to crafting a memorable image that also incorporates the interests of each child. For some families, it was the first chance to get a professional photo of their child, and for others, whose children are facing life-threatening illnesses, it might be the last opportunity to celebrate together.

That makes every photo much more than a simple picture with Santa. “Our mission has always been to put a smile on the face of families who are doing it tough at Christmas by making them escape reality—even for a day—thanks to the power of photography and Photoshop,” shares Karen Alsop, who first started the Christmas Wish project in 2016.

For families, Christmas Wish is a chance to escape the stress of the hospital and allow their children to experience the holidays. “These photos are beautiful and we will treasure them forever,” admits one family. “We have never been able to take our son for a photo with Santa, so this means a lot to us.”

Every year, volunteer photographers and Photoshop artists bring a little Christmas joy to children spending the holidays in the hospital.

After several years of social distancing, the heART Project was able to bring Santa into hospitals to visit hundreds of sick children.

Santa Visting Sick Children in the HospitalheART Project - Christmas Wish

While there, photographers snapped photos that volunteer editors spent hours transforming into special Christmas scenes.

heART Project - Christmas Wish

James (Hummingbird House, Brisbane). James from Hummingbird House Brisbane, whose love of planes saw him transported with the power of Photoshop, to ride on a Virgin Australia plane wing with Santa Claus.

heART Project - Christmas Wish

Photo and Editor: Karen Alsop

heART Project - Christmas Wish

Bella (Monash Children's Hospital, Melbourne). Bella was born with Hirschsprung’s disease, a chronic bowel condition. Bella has been in and out of the hospital her whole life and when we visited she was extremely unwell. Bella comes from a family of renowned singers and musicians. Her green screen photo was transformed, just like a Hollywood movie, and Bella and her sister Millie can be seen performing on the Puffing Billy Railway platform with Santa joining in.

heART Project - Christmas Wish

Photo and Editor: Karen Alsop

heART Project - Christmas Wish

Isaiah (Perth Children's Hospital)

heART Project - Christmas Wish

Editor: Ben Shirk

Every photo incorporates the interests of the children, who were interviewed with their families during the process.

Santa Visting Sick Children in the Hospital

Olivia (Monash Children's Hospital, Melbourne). When the team visited Olivia's hospital room they were awestruck by her artistic talent. Olivia's room was filled with art, from hand-constructed balls then illustrated by Olivia, to a large, almost finished painting of a stunning mountain lake landscape. Karen Alsop photographed Olivia's art creations and in Photoshop placed Santa and Olivia into her own work of art.

Photoshop Christmas Art

Editor: Karen Alsop

Photoshop Christmas Art

Grace (Women's and Children's Hospital, Adelaide). Grace who suffers from an autoimmune disease has been in and out of the hospital for the last couple of years. In 2021 the team was unable to photograph Grace in person as she was too sick, so Nicole, her mum, was guided by the team to take some phone photos of Grace. These were sent to our remote editors to turn into works of art. (Editor: Corey Mudge)

heART Project - Christmas Wish

Grace was able to meet Santa in person this year, and the magic was real! Grace's image was sent to one of the leading Photoshop Masters in the world, Jesús Ramirez who has 1.9 million subscribers on his Photoshop Training Channel on Youtube. After going through a significant health challenge himself in 2021, Ramirez is even more connected with the project. He created a masterpiece for Grace who shared about how much she loves dogs.

heART Project - Christmas Wish

Editor: Jesús Ramirez

“These photos are beautiful and we will treasure them forever,” shared one family. “We have never been able to take our son for a photo with Santa, so this means a lot to us.”

heART Project - Christmas Wish

Amelia (Women's and Children's Hospital, Adelaide). Amelia, 14 years old, was very active in sports and dance prior to being admitted to hospital in July. Amelia was unable to move her body from the neck down. However, In just a few short months with determination and a bubbly personality, she has come such a long way and now has an artwork of her dancing with Santa.

heART Project - Christmas Wish

Editor: Kelly Clark

heART Project - Christmas Wish
Photoshop Christmas Art

Editor: Joel Robison

heART Project - Christmas Wish
heART Project - Christmas Wish

Editor: Colin Smith

heART Project - Christmas Wish
Photoshop Christmas Art

Editor: Mark Heaps

heART Project - Christmas Wish
heART Project - Christmas Wish

Editor: Bren Slade

heART Project: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by heART Project.

Related Articles:

Creative Dad Photoshops His Kids Into the Funniest Situations

Masterful Photoshop Artist Combines Images to Create Magical Scenes

Photographer Shares the Striking Transformation of His Images Before and After Photoshop

Funny Dad Photoshops His Kids Into “Dangerous” Situations to Show His Girlfriend They’re OK

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Travels Across Japan With a GPS Tracker To Create a 4,000-Mile Marriage Proposal
Jamie Lee Curtis Declares She Is “Pro-Aging,” Wants Us To Move Past the Term “Anti-Aging”
Adorable Photos Capture a Happy Pup in Mid-Sprint Towards Its Human
TIME Magazine Names the Women of Iran as the 2022 Heroes of the Year
Lizzo Shares the Spotlight With 17 Female Activists After Winning People’s Champion Award
Dutch Supermarket Adds “Slow Checkout Lanes” for Senior Citizens Who Could Use a Chat

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Gordon the Shiba Inu Is Officially the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog of 2022
Famous Authors Are Sharing Stories About No One Showing Up for Their Book Signings
Best of 2022: Top 50 Photographs From Around the World
Japanese Fans Stay Behind To Clean Up Stadium After 2022 World Cup Opener
Woman Forbidden From Being a Musician as a Child Releases Album at 95 and Wins Latin Grammy
Elementary School Students Learn ASL to Communicate With Deaf Cafeteria Worker

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]