Every year, photographers and Photoshop artists come together to bring the magic of the holidays to sick children across the world. The heART Project is a collaboration between award-winning Australian photographer Karen Alsop from Story Art and a group of volunteer photographers from across the globe. This year, the group visited children in the United States and Australia and brought a little Christmas joy to families struggling with childhood health challenges.

Santa and his elves even made appearances when they could, making visits to children at the hospital. The volunteers who bring these holiday scenes to life dedicate hours to crafting a memorable image that also incorporates the interests of each child. For some families, it was the first chance to get a professional photo of their child, and for others, whose children are facing life-threatening illnesses, it might be the last opportunity to celebrate together.

That makes every photo much more than a simple picture with Santa. “Our mission has always been to put a smile on the face of families who are doing it tough at Christmas by making them escape reality—even for a day—thanks to the power of photography and Photoshop,” shares Karen Alsop, who first started the Christmas Wish project in 2016.

For families, Christmas Wish is a chance to escape the stress of the hospital and allow their children to experience the holidays. “These photos are beautiful and we will treasure them forever,” admits one family. “We have never been able to take our son for a photo with Santa, so this means a lot to us.”

Every year, volunteer photographers and Photoshop artists bring a little Christmas joy to children spending the holidays in the hospital.

After several years of social distancing, the heART Project was able to bring Santa into hospitals to visit hundreds of sick children.

While there, photographers snapped photos that volunteer editors spent hours transforming into special Christmas scenes.

Every photo incorporates the interests of the children, who were interviewed with their families during the process.

heART Project: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by heART Project.

