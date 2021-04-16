Walk Through Claude Monet’s Garden, the Most Famous in All of France [Infographic]

Iconic French painter and the founder of Impressionism Claude Monet was a prolific practitioner of expressing one’s emotions before nature. To better satiate his desire to create en plein air, Monet purchased a house and property in Giverny. At this estate, he began an extensive landscaping project, which later evolved into what we now know simply as Monet's garden.

Monet painted some of his most acclaimed paintings in his garden while living at Giverny from 1883, until his death in 1926. With 500,000 visitors every year, Monet's garden at Giverny is one of the most famous gardens in France. It's made up of two parts: a flower garden called Clos Normand in front of the house and a Japanese-inspired water garden on the other side of the road.

Take a walk through Monet's Garden with an infographic compiled by My Modern Met and learn why it remains one of the most visited gardens in all of France.

Claude Monet painted some of his most acclaimed paintings in his garden while living at Giverny. Learn more about why 500,000 people visit his garden each year in this infographic.

