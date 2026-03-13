Adorable Craft Kits Invite You To Embroider the Creature Kingdom

Let’s face it: scrolling through social media is, very often, not fun. It’s called doom scrolling for a reason. But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can set your phone down and choose do something else. That’s easier said than done, and it’s good to have a plan of what you’ll replace it with. What are going to do to fill your hands and your time? In that case, we have a suggestion: embroidery kits by Kiriki Press. These adorable animal craft kits have nearly everything you need to create a plushy doll inspired by a member of the creature kingdom.

We have a selection of Kiriki Press kits in My Modern Met Store and have just restocked with a few new ones for you to try. If you’re a beginner stitcher, start with the Bat Embroidery Kit. It uses basic embroidery stitches with a simplified design to create a smiling bat. Once you’ve completed that craft, add to your collection with the Sea Otter and Moth Embroidery Kits. They are both more advanced designs, as they have a variety of techniques that cover most of the pattern’s surface. But don’t fear—the kit has instructions on how to complete each kit step by step, making it easy to follow along.

In addition to directions, every box contains most of the supplies you’ll need. This includes a screen-printed pattern on cotton fabric, a printed backing fabric, a range of DMC embroidery floss, and eco-friendly stuffing. You will need scissors and a 6-inch embroidery hoop.

Scroll down to see the new Kiriki Press kits we’ve added to My Modern Met Store. For our entire selection, visit our online shop.

Get crafting when you work on one of these adorable kits by Kiriki Press. Here are three new designs we’ve added to My Modern Met Store.

Bat Embroidery Kit

Sea Otter Embroidery Kit

Moth Embroidery Kit

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