Home / Store

Adorable Craft Kits Invite You To Embroider the Creature Kingdom

By Sara Barnes on March 13, 2026

Doll Embroidery Kits by Kiriki Press

Let’s face it: scrolling through social media is, very often, not fun. It’s called doom scrolling for a reason. But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can set your phone down and choose do something else. That’s easier said than done, and it’s good to have a plan of what you’ll replace it with. What are going to do to fill your hands and your time? In that case, we have a suggestion: embroidery kits by Kiriki Press. These adorable animal craft kits have nearly everything you need to create a plushy doll inspired by a member of the creature kingdom.

We have a selection of Kiriki Press kits in My Modern Met Store and have just restocked with a few new ones for you to try. If you’re a beginner stitcher, start with the Bat Embroidery Kit. It uses basic embroidery stitches with a simplified design to create a smiling bat. Once you’ve completed that craft, add to your collection with the Sea Otter and Moth Embroidery Kits. They are both more advanced designs, as they have a variety of techniques that cover most of the pattern’s surface. But don’t fear—the kit has instructions on how to complete each kit step by step, making it easy to follow along.

In addition to directions, every box contains most of the supplies you’ll need. This includes a screen-printed pattern on cotton fabric, a printed backing fabric, a range of DMC embroidery floss, and eco-friendly stuffing. You will need scissors and a 6-inch embroidery hoop.

Scroll down to see the new Kiriki Press kits we’ve added to My Modern Met Store. For our entire selection, visit our online shop.

Get crafting when you work on one of these adorable kits by Kiriki Press. Here are three new designs we’ve added to My Modern Met Store.

 

Bat Embroidery Kit

Bat Embroidery Kit Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

Bat Embroidery Kit Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

Bat Embroidery Kit Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

 

Sea Otter Embroidery Kit

Otter Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

Otter Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

Otter Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

 

Moth Embroidery Kit

Moth Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

Moth Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

Taste the Creativity When You Use These Fun and Functional Kitchen Supplies

Edvard Munch’s Iconic “Scream” Painting Has Been Turned Into an Art Action Figure

Stay Creative and Warm Down to Your Toes With These Artsy Socks

Decorate Your Skin for Spring With These Artsy Temporary Tattoos

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Taste the Creativity When You Use These Fun and Functional Kitchen Supplies
Valentine’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Edvard Munch’s Iconic “Scream” Painting Has Been Turned Into an Art Action Figure
Indigenous Artisans Create Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Embroidered Outfits
New Year’s Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Take the Guesswork Out of Holiday Gifts With a Digital Gift Card Creative People Will Love

More on My Modern Met

Forthcoming Embroidery Book Will Have You Stitching Landscapes That Look Like Oil Paintings
Happier Holidays Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 20% on All of Our Creative Products
Artist Has Been Embroidering Fashionable Frocks on a Tiny Model for Nearly 10 Years
25 Art Gifts That Practicing Artists and Creative Enthusiasts Will Love
These Portable Art Supplies Make the Perfect Gifts for Creatives On the Go
30 Unique Gifts Under $30 to Ace Your Shopping List Without Going Broke

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.