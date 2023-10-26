Home / Environment

New Report Finds the World Shift To Clean Energy Is “Unstoppable”

By Margherita Cole on October 26, 2023
Clean Energy

Photo: LeonidSorokin/Depositphotos

From solar panels to electric cars, clean energy has become a bigger part of our lives in recent years. A new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that it will only develop a stronger foothold in the decades to come, with more solar panels, electric cars, and renewable energy by 2030.

IEA analyzed the current policies, and adds that there will likely be two-thirds more clean energy 10 years from now with a decreased dependence on fossil fuels. “The transition to clean energy is happening worldwide and it’s unstoppable. It’s not a question of ‘if,’ it’s just a matter of ‘how soon’—and the sooner the better for all of us,” says IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “Governments, companies, and investors need to get behind clean energy transitions rather than hindering them. There are immense benefits on offer, including new industrial opportunities and jobs, greater energy security, cleaner air, universal energy access and a safer climate for everyone. Taking into account the ongoing strains and volatility in traditional energy markets today, claims that oil and gas represent safe or secure choices for the world’s energy and climate future look weaker than ever.”

Although this is welcome news for many, the IEA stresses that more improvement will need to be made for the 200 countries in the Paris Agreement to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit). In fact, governments will have to triple renewable capacity, slash methane emissions from fossil fuel operations by 75%, and triple clean energy in developing economies. “Every country needs to find its own pathway, but international cooperation is crucial for accelerating clean energy transitions,” Dr. Birol asserts. “In particular, the speed at which emissions decline will hinge in large part on our ability to finance sustainable solutions to meet rising energy demand from the world’s fast growing economies. This all points to the vital importance of redoubling collaboration and cooperation, not retreating from them.”

While the demand for fossil fuels is still currently strong, the IEA finds that it is slowly changing with the rise of solar panels, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. This report comes out ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Dubai this December, where leaders will discuss phasing out fossil fuels, among other issues.

h/t: [The Verge]

