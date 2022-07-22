Home / Design

Portable Wind Turbine Can Power Your Devices With Clean Energy on the Fly

By Madyson DeJausserand on July 22, 2022

Shine Turbine

It’s time to ditch portable power banks, solar panels, and power stations as your go-to sources to fuel outdoor adventures. Meet Shine, a portable wind turbine that “creates energy faster than any other portable renewable product.” This small but mighty turbine, developed by Aurea Technologies, sets up in two minutes and can provide a full charge for your phone in 20 minutes. And unlike the massive wind turbines we’re used to, this compact one weighs about the same amount as your laptop. It can work rain or shine, making it perfect for on-the-go trekking with all the necessary electronics.

This innovative clean energy harvester arrives at your doorstep fully collapsed, with a mount, pegs, and reflective guy-wires inside. If you’ve ever set up a tent, setting up the Shine will be a breeze. Once it’s in place, all you need to do is let it get to work. Its built-in yaw moves the turbine to best catch the wind, which causes the blades to spin and charge its internal battery. In less than an hour, you could have enough charge for three phones.

Why choose Shine? Simply, the price point is unbeatable. Alternative micro wind turbines can cost upwards of $5,000, and that’s without a battery or pole. For just under $400 with their Early Bird special on Indiegogo, you could get direct access to wind energy that fits in your backpack. You’d only need to worry about plugging in your device’s charging cable.

The ultimate goal for Aurea Technologies, which was founded in 2017, is to “provide freedom from the electrical grid.” Shine is only the first of many products that the company hopes to create to achieve their ambitious mission. If its success is any indication, though, they’re off to a great start—Shine’s crowdfunding goals on Kickstarter and Indiegogo were both met in incredibly short amounts of time. Raising almost half a million dollars in just a few months, their campaigns prove the demand for accessible renewable energy is incredibly high.

Though the online funding campaigns have ended, Shine is still available to purchase via Indiegogo.

Shine is a portable wind turbine that lets you harnessing the power of the wind while on the go.

Shine Turbine fully collapsed

It is an alternative to heavy power banks and unreliable solar panels. It self-contains all the necessary equipment for easy set up, while only being the size of a water bottle.

Shine Turbine in backpack

In as little as an hour, Shine can generate enough energy to charge three phones.

Shine Turbine charging device in a tent

With the goal to “provide freedom from the electrical grid,” Aurea Technologies says this product is only the first in its line of accessible renewable products.

Shine Turbine on beachAurea Technologies: Website
Shine: Website | Kickstarter | Indiegogo
h/t: [Core77]

All images via Aurea Technologies.

