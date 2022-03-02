Home / Environment

Germany Accelerates Its Clean Energy Goals After Freezing Russian Pipeline Plans

By Madeleine Muzdakis on March 2, 2022
Germany Accelerates Its Clean Energy Goals After Scrapping Russian Pipeline

Photo: TEMIS1964/Depositphotos

All eyes are on the brutality of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war on the sovereign nation Ukraine. As protesters around the world call for an end to the aggression and raise donations to support the fighters on the ground, the crisis has thrown into dramatic relief the interconnectedness of Europe and Russia. Specifically, many European nations are dependent on Russian energy supplies. Over a quarter of the European Union's natural gas consumption comes from Russia through the Nord Stream pipeline, opened in 2011. However, as part of the sanctions on Russia and the collective efforts of western nations to disapprove the conflict, Germany has halted the opening of a second pipeline and accelerated their existing plans to transition to clean, “free” energy.

Nord Stream 2 is not yet licensed; however, the $11-billion pipeline was completed last year to supplement the supply of natural gas to Germany. Two-thirds of Germany's gas comes from Russia, and the original Nord Stream pipeline is currently still in operation. Now, the second pipeline will be reassessed by the government in light of recent events. The German Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the move “a morally, politically, and practically correct step in the current circumstances.”

The possibility that Russia could turn off the power to Europe is particularly scary to Germany, Europe's economic powerhouse. This dependency in a newly unstable European landscape has caused leaders to reassess future plans. The Renewable Energy Sources Act had already set a goal of using all renewable electricity by 2040. An amendment announced this past week will shorten the timeline to 2035. Coal-fired plants are already planned to be eliminated by 2030. Wind and solar energy will be amped up to meet the country's needs. The German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has described renewable electricity sources as “the energy of freedom,” reports Reuters. Regardless of geopolitics, such energy sources certainly are more self-reliant.

Dependence on Russian energy is likely going to be a big problem as the situation in Europe escalates. Some nations like France are less reliant. “The complete West will turn away from Russia,” German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck told the Associated Press as Russian forces entered Ukraine. “We will diversify our energy system. We will not buy Russian coal and gas in such an amount in the future.” However, immediate actions will be difficult to take given the level of reliance. Immediate gas reserves can sustain in a crisis, but the pipelines and current warfare highlight just one more benefit of shifting to localized solar and wind resources.

Russia's current war on Ukraine has caused Europe to reconsider its energy supplies—Germany has just accelerated their plan to shift to solar and other clean energy.

Germany Accelerates Its Clean Energy Goals After Scrapping Russian Pipeline

Photo: TEMIS1964/Depositphotos

h/t: [Reuters]

Related Articles:

This Sleek Wind Turbine Wall Lets You Harness Enough Energy to Power Your Home

Turkish Man Plants 30 Million Saplings and Creates Forest on Once-Barren Land

Ecuador Expands the Galápagos Marine Reserve by More Than 23,000 Square Miles

Stunning Sustainable Pavilion Is Made of Massive “Energy Trees”

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Global Survey Discovers 75% of People Support Single-Use Plastic Bans
Lucky Baby Is Born at 2:22 in Room 2 on 2/22/22
16-Year-Old Indian Chess Prodigy Defeats World Champion in Tournament
Dolly Parton’s Dollywood To Offer Free Tuition Assistance to All Employees
LEGO Foundation Donates $143 Million to Organizations That Help Early Childhood Development
Model With Down Syndrome Makes Her Historic Debut in New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Norwegian Student Discovers Boat Set Afloat by New Hampshire Students 8,000 Miles Away
Creative Teacher Decorates Her Door To Celebrate Black History Month
NFL Player Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan by Escorting Her to a Daddy-Daughter Dance After Her Dad’s Death
This Restaurant Has a No-Tipping Policy, Offers Full Benefits and Shares Profits With Workers
Instacart Shopper on Routine Delivery Saves Elderly Man’s Life
Turkish Man Plants 30 Million Saplings and Creates Forest on Once-Barren Land

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.