Marine Biologist’s Photo of a Golden Horseshoe Crab Wins Wildlife Photography Awards

A mesmerizing photo of a golden horseshoe crab beat nearly 50,000 images to win the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. French underwater photographer and marine biologist Laurent Ballesta took the impressive photo in the Philippines, showing the tri-spine horseshoe crab followed by a trio of golden trevallies.

This species, protected by its hard shell, is the largest of the living horseshoe crabs and has a history dating back 100 million years, but is currently threatened due to habitat destruction and overfishing. Ballesta traveled to the protected waters off Pangatalan Island in the Philippines to document these impressive creatures and was handsomely rewarded with the competition win. After first winning in 2021, this year's win makes Ballesta only the second photographer in the contest's 59-year history to be named Photographer of the Year more than once.

“To see a horseshoe crab so vibrantly alive in its natural habitat, in such a hauntingly beautiful way, was astonishing,” shared jury chair and editor Kathy Moran. “We are looking at an ancient species, highly endangered, and also critical to human health. This photo is luminescent.”

Seventeen-year-old photographer Carmel Bechler was also honored as Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Bechler began his journey with photography when he was just 11 years old and won for his dynamic photo of barn owls making their home in an abandoned building. By using long exposure times to capture the passing traffic, he added a special touch to the scene.

“I hope to share with my photography that the beauty of the natural world is all around us, even in places where we least expect it to be,” he shares. “We just need to open our eyes and our minds.”

The two overall winners were selected from the 19 category winners, all of whom show the great diversity of wildlife across our planet. The winning images can be seen in a special exhibition at the National History Museum, London, until June 30, 2024. Take in all the winners below and get ready for the 60th anniversary of the contest, which will open for entries on October 16, 2023.

Here are the winners of the prestigious 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

49,957 photographs from photographers in 95 countries were submitted for consideration.

