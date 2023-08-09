Exceptional Winners of the 2023 Nature inFocus Photography Awards

The 2023 Nature inFocus Photography Awards recently announced its winners during a ceremony held in Bangalore, India. The winners were selected from 24,000 images of wildlife submitted by over 1,500 photographers. In the end, filmmaker and conservationist Srikanth Mannepuri was named Photographer of the Year for a portfolio of images that highlight the threats facing mangrove forests along the coast of India.

Photographers from around the globe were invited to submit their best photography to six categories—Animal Portraits, Animal Behaviour, Conservation Focus, Creative Nature Photography, Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat, and Photographer of the Year – Portfolio. While the contest's origins are in India, this year's competition saw increased participation from international photographers.

“The Nature inFocus Photography Awards has grown to become a meeting place for national and international photographers,” says Rohit Varma, one of the founders of Nature inFocus. “Every year, we see images that reveal new facets of our natural world while shining a light on pertinent global conservation issues. We are thrilled to see the growth in the number of participants and the geographical locations. It truly has become an international platform for wildlife photographers!”

From exciting moments of leopards stalking their prey to incredible compositions using insects, the creative visions of nature from this year's winners are exceptional. We've gathered some of our favorite winners from this year's contest below, and you can check out the full list on the Nature inFocus website.

