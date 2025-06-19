Home / Food Art

Historian Meticulously Decorates Cookie “Artifacts” to Celebrate Love for Research

By Sara Barnes on June 19, 2025
Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Stained Glass Fragments

Baked creations can be a delicious way to learn about history. UK-based design historian, author, and artist Dr. Ella Hawkins is at the intersection of historical reference and tasty treats. She handcrafts biscuits (what might be referred to as a “cookie” in the U.S.) and then decorates them with imagery featuring elements of past visual culture. While Dr. Hawkins’ research interests focus on costume design and dress history, her decorations run the gamut and feature stained glass fragments inspired by Westminster Abbey, William Morris designs, English Delftware, and more.

Like many of us, Hawkins took on a new hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I started making biscuit art during the pandemic, when I needed some kind of high-concentration project to keep me busy each weekend,” she tells My Modern Met. “I really liked that I could spend my free moments during the working week researching source material (different periods in design history, particular historical artifacts or costume designs), then I’d bake on a Friday evening and decorate across the weekend. By the end of Sunday, I’d have a full set of biscuits that I could send to friends and family in the post as gifts.”

What started as a way to pass the time during pandemic restrictions has continued today as a delectable way to supplement her research. “I’ve found making these biscuit sets a brilliant way of getting to know real-life objects that I love in more detail,” Hawkins shares. “It also really hits the spot for getting a culture hit when visiting museums/archives in person is difficult.”

The level of detail that Hawkins achieves in her biscuit decoration is awe-inspiring. With royal icing as a base, she often hand-paints designs using food coloring gels and vodka. This combination allows her to create an ink-like effect on top of the icing and provides for more detailed designs. The biscuits are transformed into edible illustrations that tell the story of one part of our human history.

To see what she’s baking next, follow Dr. Ella Hawkins on Instagram.

UK-based design historian, author, and artist Dr. Ella Hawkins is at the intersection of historical reference and tasty treats.

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

English Delftware

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

William Morris designs

She handcrafts biscuits and then decorates them with imagery featuring elements of past visual culture.

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Book: ‘Shakespeare in Elizabethan Costume’

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Milton’s Cottage

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Crawford Art Gallery: Meat and Potatoes

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Victorian Scrapbooks

While Dr. Hawkins’ research interests focus on costume design and dress history, her decorations span time periods and subject matter.

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Tiffany Glass

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Illuminated Manuscripts

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Medieval Tiles

“I’ve found making these biscuit sets a brilliant way of getting to know real-life objects that I love in more detail,” Hawkins shares with My Modern Met.

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Ancient Greek Pottery Sherds

Biscuit Art by Dr. Ella Hawkins

Astronomical Volvelle

Ella Hawkins: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ella Hawkins.

