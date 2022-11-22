Home / Inspiring / Good News

Rescue Pilots Fly Thousands of Senior Shelter Dogs to Their New Homes for Free

By Regina Sienra on November 22, 2022

According to the ASPCA, senior dogs have a 25% adoption rate, compared to the 60% adoption rate of puppies and younger canines. Sadly, this means older dogs have a much harder time finding their forever homes. That's why any endeavor to give them a boost is moving and truly appreciated. Such is the case with Pet Rescue Pilots, a nonprofit that flies pets from overcrowded shelters to their new families free of charge.

The organization says that approximately 1 million pets are euthanized in U.S. shelters every year due to lack of space. “A handful of states account for over 70% of this number, California being one of them,” the company shares in a statement. “By contrast, areas like the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia don’t have enough animals in their shelters to accommodate the number of families looking to adopt rescue pets”.

That's where Pet Rescue Pilots comes in. Their story began in 2017, as their founder, Julian Javor, got his commercial pilot’s license and decided to spend his weekends flying across the western U.S. and Canada to deliver pets to rescue groups, foster homes, and forever families. “By simply relocating these pets via air, our rescue network is able to get them adopted into loving forever homes within 2 weeks of arrival. We call this ‘Rescue by Relocation,'” the organization writes.

Now, Pet Rescue Pilots just celebrated a milestone—they've taken 2,500 pets to the skies and into the arms of their new families all across the country. In honor of November being Adopt a Senior Pet Month, they prepared a special flight bound to Eugene, Oregon, their 125th overall, with 20 dogs ages 7 and older onboard. All the pups were from shelters in the Los Angeles area.

Elizabeth Thompson of the Oregon Coast Humane Society, who welcomed the dogs, has a message about the benefits of adopting a senior dog: “When a pet is more predictable, as is the case with senior dogs, their placement also tends to be more successful…And we find that the energy level and personalities of senior shelter pets works well with our own senior community of fosters and adopters.”

As for Pet Rescue Pilots' incredible mission, it wouldn't be possible without generous donations, so make sure to visit their website to learn how to help.

Pet Rescue Pilots is a nonprofit that flies pets from overcrowded shelters in Southern California to their new families free of charge.

Now, Pet Rescue Pilots just celebrated a milestone—they've taken 2,500 pets to the skies and into the arms of their new families.

Pet Rescue Pilots: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Today]

Read all posts from Regina Sienra
