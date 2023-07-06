Home / Quiz

Which Hue Represents You? Discover Your Color Match [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on July 6, 2023
Color Personality Quiz

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

Everyone has a favorite color. And whether you like a cheerful yellow or a regal purple, we all know that colors exude emotions. But just because you like a certain color or wear a certain color, does that mean it matches your personality? Take this week's quiz to find out. After answering 10 simple questions, you'll discover which of five common colors suits your personality. Then, you can read more about it to learn about your color match's history.

If you decide to enter your email address, which is optional, you'll not only receive your results in your inbox but you'll also get a bunch of information about your signature color, as well as the basic concepts of color theory.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Jessica Stewart
