It's Thursday, and that means we've got a new quiz for you. This week, we thought that it would be fun to travel around the world and soak in some of the most famous monuments in history. Whether it's the Taj Mahal or the Eiffel Tower, these landmarks are so well-known that they seem to have their own personality. And so that's why we decided to come up with a fun personality quiz that will match you with the monument that most suits you.

Are you dark and mysterious like Stonehenge? Or are you known for your strength and tenacity like a gladiator in the Colosseum? Let's find out when you take the time to answer a few short questions. Whether the results get you to book your next trip or let you see yourself in a new way, it's all in good fun.

Related Articles :

Discover Your Inner Artist: Which Famous Artist Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Next Craft: Take This Quiz to Find Your Perfect Creative Hobby [Quiz]

Discover Your Inner Trailblazer: Which Famous Woman From History Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Photographic Style: Which Genre of Photography Suits You Best? [Quiz]