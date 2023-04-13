Home / Quiz

Discover Your Monumental Match: Which Famous Landmark Are You Most Like? [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on April 13, 2023
Famous Monument Personality Quiz

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

It's Thursday, and that means we've got a new quiz for you. This week, we thought that it would be fun to travel around the world and soak in some of the most famous monuments in history. Whether it's the Taj Mahal or the Eiffel Tower, these landmarks are so well-known that they seem to have their own personality. And so that's why we decided to come up with a fun personality quiz that will match you with the monument that most suits you.

Are you dark and mysterious like Stonehenge? Or are you known for your strength and tenacity like a gladiator in the Colosseum? Let's find out when you take the time to answer a few short questions. Whether the results get you to book your next trip or let you see yourself in a new way, it's all in good fun.

 

Related Articles:

Discover Your Inner Artist: Which Famous Artist Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Next Craft: Take This Quiz to Find Your Perfect Creative Hobby [Quiz]

Discover Your Inner Trailblazer: Which Famous Woman From History Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Photographic Style: Which Genre of Photography Suits You Best? [Quiz]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Visit 135 Countries Aboard This Unique Cruise Ship for $30,000 a Year
‘World Happiness Report‘ Announces the Happiest Countries in the World
Spot the Self-Portrait: How Many Famous Artists Can You Identify? [Quiz]
Futuristic Travel Trailer Swivels Open To Reveal a Deck for Lounging on the Road
Discover Your Photographic Style: Which Genre of Photography Suits You Best? [Quiz]
Test Your Art Knowledge and Guess the Van Gogh! [Quiz]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Finland Is Giving Away Free Trips To Show Why It’s the World’s Happiest Country
Test Your Art Knowledge: How Much Do You Know About Impressionism? [Quiz]
Discover Your Inner Trailblazer: Which Famous Woman From History Are You? [Quiz]
Italian Spa Invites You to Step Into Torrential Rain in Its Unique “Cinema Pool”
Travel Down to the Tallest Underground Cave Waterfall in a High-Speed Glass Elevator
3,000-Year-Old Greek Olive Tree in Greece Still Grows Olives

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.