12 Adorable Corgi Mixes You Can Follow on Social Media for Daily Joy

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 2, 2020
Corgi Shiba Inu Mix Dog Breed

A corgi / shiba inu mix. (Photo: Stock Photos from SHIRIN ALIAN/Shutterstock)

Corgis were born to be internet stars. With their fluffy rears, tiny legs, and comical ears, this breed has become the subject of countless memes and silly photos. The popular dog breed—known as a favorite of the British Royal Family—has a lot to offer. Known to be energetic and intelligent, corgis also make excellent pets.

In addition to the better known purebreds, there are many adorable corgi mixes that are just as cute, smart, and lively. These mixes blend big dogs and tiny dogs with the corgi's sunny little demeanor. The resulting pups are pure magic. But in order to fully appreciate the many forms that these furry friends come in, you'll need to know more about the history and origins of the corgi.

All About the Corgi

The dogs colloquially referred to as corgis actually belong to two separate breeds: the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. Both Welsh breeds have long histories as herders in the Pembrokeshire and Cardiganshire counties of Wales, respectively. “Corgi” actually means dwarf dog in Welsh. Breed standards developed in the 1920s as corgis began to appear in dog shows and gain recognition. Before World War II, corgis of both varieties were rare in the United Kingdom. After the war, Pembrokes enjoyed a brief popularity. However, by the 1960s, both corgi breeds drifted back into obscurity.

Chihuahua Corgi Mix

A chihuahua / corgi mix. (Photo: Stock Photos from SUSAN SCHMITZ/Shutterstock)

Between 2006 and 2013, both the Cardigan and Pembroke corgi breeds were considered at risk of vanishing. Both breeds were, at times, on the UK Kennel Club's Vulnerable Native Breeds List. What rescued this charming dog from passing into history? Simply put: Instagram. As people around the world followed adorable corgis on Instagram, the demand for the breed rose. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi remains more popular than the Cardigan. This popularity reaches beyond the UK. At present, the American Kennel Club ranks the Pembroke Welsh Corgi as the 13th-most popular dog breed. The Cardigan is ranked 68th.

Pembroke and Cardigan Welsh Corgis

Pembroke (left) and Cardigan (right) Welsh Corgis. (Photo: Stock Photos from WELSHEA/Shutterstock)

 

Corgi Mixes

As cute as Pembroke and Cardigan Corgis are, there are also mixed breed corgis that are just as adorable. Depending on what breed(s) are mixed with the corgi genes, the lovable mutts might grow taller or remain squat. Some of the most famous corgi mixes are pets of Queen Elizabeth II. A life-long corgi owner, the Queen has owned more than 30 of them since 1952. At one point, a royal corgi had a scandalous affair with Princess Margaret's dachshund. The resulting bloodline of “dorgis” joined the Queen's menagerie. Today, Her Majesty has two dorgis: Vulcan and Candy.

 

Corgi Beagle Mix Dog

A corgi / beagle mix. (Photo: Stock Photos from CRYSTAL ALBA/Shutterstock)

 

Finding Your Corgi Mix

Corgi mixes can make great pets. Be sure to do research as temperament and health needs can vary depending on the breed mix. While some people may purposefully breed corgi mixes, there are tons of cute canines available for adoption. Search Petfinder by breed for available pups in your area. This beagle / lab mix named Rafiki is precious. Duncan, the wire-haired terrier / corgi mix, is also among the hundreds of corgi mixes waiting for forever homes.

 

Adorable Mixed Breed Corgis to Follow on Social Media

 

Golden Retriever / Corgi Mix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brienne & Bailey (@brienne.bailey) on

 

German Shepard / Corgi Mix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall (@marshall_thecormanshep) on

 

Labrador / Corgi Mix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ℝ (@rosieandbadger) on

 

Pug / Corgi Mix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courtney Wiegard (@docwiegard) on

 

Dalmatian / Corgi Mix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Purdita_thecorgimatian (@perdy_thecorgimatian) on

 

Beagle / Corgi Mix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sherlock The Beagi (@sherlockthebeagi) on

 

Pitbull / Corgi Mix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Bean (+ Grace) (@evabean_the_divaqueen) on

 

Blue Heeler / Corgi Mix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pepper Ann (@pepper.cowboy.corgi) on

 

St. Bernard / Corgi Mix

 

A Few Corgi Mystery Mixes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arlo (@arlo_the_corgimix) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ‘ (@flynnthemix) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bandit, the St. Borgi (@meteorologistgarybandit) on

 

