Dress Your Dog up With These Adorable and Functional Japanese Leather Backpacks

In Japan, it is common to see school age children carrying a leather backpack called a randoseru. The firm-sided pack has become a staple in elementary schools, as many children are gifted the bag at the beginning of their first year of school and carry it through grade six. Thanks to their high-quality leather materials, as well as increased room for creativity in their design, some companies have begun making randoseru for adults and even pets.

But Toyko-based luxury designer Tsuchiya Kaban has the unique pleasure of being the only company that creates randoseru for dogs. Simply named Pet Randoseru, their backpacks feature the same gorgeous leather craftsmanship that higher-end randoseru have become famous for. They are also equipped with a harness that can fit snugly over your dog's body. The bag is recommended for dogs that weigh about 17.5 pounds or less. Though it is lightweight, the bag is still large enough to hold your pooch's favorite treats and toys, making it ideal for long walks or trips to the dog park.

The Pet Randoseru comes with several D-rings, which means that a leash can be attached directly to the backpack. And thanks to a series of long leather straps, the bag can also be removed altogether and transformed into a pouch or purse, allowing dog owners to carry it as their canine companions run freely or play.

This quirky yet stylish product actually made its debut last October, but a new wave of interest has piqued thanks to an Instagram post made by legendary baseball player Shohei Ohtani. In the post, Ohtani shows his own dog, a Kooikerhondje named Decoy, rocking his very own stylish randoseru, and looking quite proud as he does so.

The Pet Randoseru was recently restocked but has unfortunately sold out yet again. You can register to get notified when it's available again on Tsuchiya Kaban's website. When it’s back in stock, it’s set to be priced at ¥49,500, or about $329.

Tsuchiya Kaban is the only designer brand making Japanese-style leather backpacks (aka randoseru) for dogs.

Their Pet Randoseru fits dogs that weigh up to 17.5 pounds, and it can carry all of their essentials, including treats and toys.

The backpack can also be removed altogether and fashioned into a human pouch or purse, allowing for dogs to run or play without feeling weighed down.

Thanks to its sleek and practical design, the doggy backpack is perfect for long walks or trips to the dog park.

Tsuchiya Kaban: Website

h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via Tsuchiya Kaban.

