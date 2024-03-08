Cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha Celebrates 10 Years of Unbelievable Pop Culture Transformations

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Alyson Tabbitha (@alysontabbitha)

Since 2014, cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha has amazed pop culture fans with her highly detailed transformations. Her cosplays not only nail the outfit and the aesthetic of famous characters, but Tabbitha also manages to look just like the actors that portray them thanks to her superior makeup abilities. To celebrate her first 10 years in the world of cosplay, Tabbitha shared a compilation video featuring some of her most mind-blowing work.

“This year marks A DECADE OF COSPLAY!!!” Tabbitha writes in the caption for the video. “I started cosplaying in 2014! I always loved dressing up for Halloween, and other themed events, but when I found out about cosplay my whole world changed!” The short clip doubles as a portfolio of her creations, which includes iconic superheroes, video game icons, and cult movie characters .

“Most of these costumes, especially the more difficult and detailed ones, were made by myself,” she explains. “All of the wigs and makeup done by myself.” Tabbitha shares that while some people think she just buys and models the costumes, that's not true at all. “I love making them just as much, if not more than wearing them. Which is why I post so many tutorials and patterns, so other people can learn the fun, creativity, and reward of making costumes themselves!”

Throughout the years, Tabbitha has mastered every single element of her craft. While her side-by-side comparisons with the resulting cosplays can prompt making a double take, the full-production videos insert her into the world of her characters. When doing video game characters, she even aces the mechanic movement of vintage renderings.

Still, her most breathtaking cosplays are those that, with the help of clever contouring, turn her into Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, or even Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow—her first cosplay ever. And she remains committed to a certain level of detail whether the character is human or not–like Nebula from Avengers or Mystique from X-Men.

“I don't see myself ever not loving cosplay, it just such a huge showcase of artistic hobbies such as; designing, acting, sewing, makeup, hair styling, armor making, pattern drafting, engineering, photography, editor, sculpting, painting, and sooooo much more!” she shares. Tabbitha loves her craft so much, that she hopes to inspire those who want to join it. “If you have been wanting to get into, or have lost your passion for it, let this inspire you, to do it for nothing other than fun, friends, and to express yourself creatively. And good things will follow when you let that lead you.”

Since 2014, cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha has amazed pop culture fans with her highly detailed transformations.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Alyson Tabbitha (@alysontabbitha)

Her cosplays not only nail the outfit and the aesthetic of famous characters, but Tabbitha also manages to look just like the actors that portray them thanks to her superior makeup abilities.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Alyson Tabbitha (@alysontabbitha)

“I started cosplaying in 2014! I always loved dressing up for Halloween, and other themed events, but when I found out about cosplay my whole world changed!” she shares.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Alyson Tabbitha (@alysontabbitha)

To celebrate her first 10 years in the world of cosplay, Tabbitha shared a compilation video featuring some of her most mind-blowing work.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Alyson Tabbitha (@alysontabbitha)

Alyson Tabbitha: Website | Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

Cosplayer Creates Hilarious Costumes of Pop Culture on a Budget All Year Round

Spooky Cosplay Perfectly Captures the Nightmare-Making Moment From ‘The Ring’

Cosplayer Hits the Gym To Become Strong Like the Mortal Kombat Character She Portrays

Fashion Photographer Captures Editorial Style Portraits of Cosplayers [Interview]