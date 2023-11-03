Cosplayer Creates Hilarious Costumes of Pop Culture on a Budget All Year Round

Whether you're putting a costume together for Halloween, a party, or convention, assembling the clothes and accessories can get pretty expensive. However, there's a way to dress up on a budget. Instagram cosplayer Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman, proves this in his hilarious transformations. Using basic items, food, and pets, as well as some camera tricks, he is able to turn into a variety of characters and icons from pop culture on a budget.

Saengchart demonstrates the process of each of his cosplays in a series of four photos. The top two images usually focus on him getting ready, whereas the bottom left shows the finished product and the bottom right reveals the original inspiration. For one of his most recent costume creations, Saengchart imitates the Internet Explorer logo. All that's needed is a blue and white long-sleeve t-shirt, and a carefully placed hula hoop covered in yellow fabric.

Many of his most-liked cosplays recreate characters from anime and films. Saengchart even turned into Barbie in her vintage beach costume from the movie by stacking butter cookies on his forehead (to mimic her curly bangs) and tossing on a blonde ponytail and pair of white sunglasses. He used even fewer props to become Batman. There, he wore a black turtleneck and placed a black cat on his head. The glare of the green-eyed feline is a near-perfect match with the caped hero of Gotham City.

Scroll down to see some of Saengchart's greatest recent ensembles and follow him on Facebook and Instagram to see what he will come up with next.

Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman, transforms into hilariously low-budget characters from pop culture.

He uses food, pets and basic household items to bring the vision to life.

This always requires a bit of clever camera-work on his part like forced perspective.

These creative costumes are as funny as they are budget-friendly.

Low Cost Cosplay: Facebook | Instagram

All images via Low Cost Cosplay.

