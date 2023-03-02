Home / Entertainment

Spooky Cosplay Perfectly Captures the Nightmare-Making Moment From ‘The Ring’

By Sara Barnes on March 2, 2023
Creative Cosplay of The Ring at Atlanta Comic Con

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

If you’ve ever seen the 1998 Japanese horror film Ringu or the 2002 American remake The Ring, you likely remember one of its scariest moments: the part when Samara (the little girl) crawls out of a television and walks towards the viewer. Even if you’ve tried to scrub the terrifying movie from your memory, the image of her long, dark hair slowly emerging from the screen is likely still burned into your brain. It’s an iconic moment in pop culture and one that was masterfully recreated during Atlanta (ATL) Comic Con 2023.

TikTok user daracelll shared The Ring cosplay they saw on the floor (literally) at ATL Comic Con. The elaborate setup included a television on a rolling stand complete with a VCR—important, as Samara was summoned by a cursed videotape—and a selection of tapes tucked onto the shelves.

Logistically, the television was hollowed out so that the person playing Samara could emerge from it just like in the film. As she crawls through, a small flatscreen plays clips from the actual tape featured in The Ring, which is meant to be a playback of  Samara’s life.

The creative cosplay has gone viral on TikTok and Reddit as users marvel at its cleverness. One Redditor also jokingly pointed out that it’s good for moving around the convention, too. “You think it was ingenuity and love of the movie that inspired this costume, but no,” they mused. “She just wanted to go to Comic-Con but didn’t want to walk around so she got creative. This is the biggest comic con con of all time.”

A TikTok user daracelll shared this creative cosplay of The Ring that will give you nightmares all over again.

@daracelll Mind blown at how this is done!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #cosplay #thering #ring #horror #movie #sogood #viral #cosplayer #scary ♬ I Got 5 On It – Tethered Mix from US – Michael Abels & Luniz

Here's the scene it's referencing:

h/t: [Reddit]

