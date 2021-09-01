Over 22,000 images from photographers around the world flooded into the sixth annual Bird Photographer of the Year contest. It was Mexican photographer Alejandro Prieto who took home the top prize for his haunting photo of a Greater Roadrunner staring down the immense border wall between the United States and Mexico. Wrapped in barbed wire, the wall looms large over the perplexed animal.

Prieto won a £5,000 ($6,900) grand prize and the prestigious title of Bird Photographer of the Year for his efforts to show how this wall is also affecting wildlife. “The border wall crosses deserts, mountains, and even mangroves. It is not just desert, and is in fact very biodiverse with more than 1,500 animal and plants species threatened by the wall,” said Prieto. “I have watched many different animals reach the wall before turning around and heading back.”

His is just one of many excellent winning photos that show the beauty of birds around the globe. From a cute sunbird taking a bath in a banana flower to a lone Chinstrap penguin toddling along an iceberg, there is plenty of spectacular photography on display. The wealth of images shows just how many stories there are to tell about birds, some joyous and some sad, but all important.

As always, the Bird Photographer of the Year contest has conservation at its heart. This year, the contest donated over £8,000 ($11,000) to their charity partner Birds on the Brink. The charity helps support grass-roots bird conservation projects around the world, making its support by the contest a full-circle moment.

See the incredible winning photos from the 2021 Bird Photographer of the Year contest.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bird Photographer of the Year.