Home / Design / This Company Will Renovate a School Bus Into a Chic Home for You

This Company Will Renovate a School Bus Into a Chic Home for You

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 23, 2020
Natasha Mybushotel

Natasha the converted school bus.

The old-school road trip is making a comeback. A custom renovated school bus by the company Mybushotel might be just the ticket for a new adventure. While the hashtag #vanlife has been trending for several years, the appeal of camper vans, RVs, and other livable vehicles has risen as people look for ways to hit the open road with minimal contact. The Mybushotel bus models—Leon, Barbara, and Natasha—offer ample space and amenities. Whether a customer is looking for a gas range, bunks for a party of eight, or a surfboard rack, the team at Mybushotel is happy to accommodate.

The small Las Vegas-based business was founded by several friends who renovated a 39-foot school bus named Natasha. With cabinet makers, welders, and other craftsmen, they created a homey space perfect for long journeys. Natasha and her creators drove through South America, visiting 16 separate countries before returning home. Their “skoolie” experience inspired Mybushotel. The co-founders write, “We only build skoolies we would live in, and we are pretty demanding.”

Natasha the school bus has since been joined by two other models, Leon (a shorter bus) and Barbara (a full-length yellow bus). While these three buses are offered ready-made online, the company is excited to work with customers who want a customized school bus. Co-founder Benoit Lafond told Insider what makes these custom jobs exciting: “Every build is different, and every person wants different stuff.” Whether one is looking to live and work permanently in a “skoolie” or merely enjoy some vacation time, Mybushotel wants to help customers create their dream experience.

Mybushotel buys used school buses from reputable sellers, choosing only the best given the number of miles each bus can expect to see on its adventures. Collaborations with local craftsmen furnish the buses with WiFi, decks, bike racks, bunk beds, and more. The final products then hit the road, available for sale or rental. They range from $45,000 to $64,000.

You can follow Mybushotel on Instagram for more pictures of the “skoolies” in action.

Follow the adventures of Leon, the newest converted camper bus by Mybushotel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🇬🇧 Say hello to LEON 🤩⁠ After intense weeks… Between insulation, plumbing, electricity and furnishing, we are proud to present the latest creation of La Brigade 🥰 💡 Why did we change the colour? The colour yellow is mythical but unfortunately, as it is the colour of the school bus, once converted it must be painted for safety reasons⁠ What do you think? A guided tour is coming soon, stay tuned 😄⁠ ⁠ 🇫🇷 Dites bonjour à LÉON ! 🤩⁠ Après quelques semaines intenses… Entre isolation, plomberie, électricité et aménagement, nous sommes fiers de vous présenter le petit dernier de La Brigade 🥰⁠ 💡 Pourquoi l'avoir peint ? La couleur jaune est mythique mais malheureusement, celle-ci étant la couleur du school bus, une fois converti il doit être peint d’une autre couleur pour des raisons de sécurité…⁠ Qu'en pensez vous? Une visite guidée arrive bientôt, stay tuned 😄⁠ ⁠ #labrigadeduvoyage #schoolbusliving #schoolbusconversion #schoolbus #shortbusconversion #painting #vanlife #vanlifeusa #vanbuild #skooliebuild #vanclan #buslifeadventure #instagood #aroundtheworld #vanlifers #skoolie #family #homeonwheels #love #busconversion #ontheroad #conversion #homeiswhereiparkit #homesweethome #advanture #tinyhouse #tinyhouselife #build #tinyhouseonwheels

A post shared by Mybushotel (@mybushotel) on

Currently Mybushotel offers three models of converted school buses (aka skoolies) on their website: Natasha, Barbara, and Leon.

Natasha Mybushotel

Natasha

Barbara Mybushotel

Barbara

Each skoolie has the amenities of home for maximum comfort. The company envisions them as potential “work from home” alternatives.

Barbara Mybushotel Inside

The inside of the Barbara bus is perfect for a remote workday.

Natasha Mybushotel Inside

The Natasha bus has a full kitchen.

Leon Mybushotel Inside

Leon, the smallest bus, can be run independent of water and electric hookups.

Mybushotel: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Insider]

All images via Mybushotel.

Related Articles:

#Vanlife: The Wanderlust-Inducing Lifestyle of Roaming Across the Country in a Home-on-Wheels

Futuristic Camper Van Is a Luxury Apartment That Happens to Be on Wheels

Nomadic Couple Spends 6 Years Traveling 80,000 Miles Across Europe in a Van

People Are Masterfully Transforming School Buses into Mobile Tiny Homes

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Uses Colorful LEGO Bricks to Transform Ordinary Kitchen Peninsula
Tokyo’s See-Through Public Toilets Let People See How Clean They Are Before Entering
Designers Create a Retro Mini Kart From the Original Volkswagen Beetle
Who Invented the Smiley Face? Discover the Not-So-Smiley History of the Graphic Yellow Icon
Colorful Interactive Display of Early 19th-Century Mineral Illustrations
You Can Rent a Hot Tub Boat and Explore Seattle’s Famous Lake Union

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Piece Together the History of the Patchwork Quilt (And How You Can Make Your Own)
National Park Service Designs Hilarious PSA Poster About Bear Safety
Scientists Create 3D-Printed Terra Cotta Tiles to Encourage Coral Reef Growth
Artist Releases DIY Crochet Pattern for Her Adorable Turtle Toy With Removable Shell
People Are Transforming Vintage TVs Into Cozy Beds for Their Feline Friends
Japanese Craftsman Designs Elegant Bag Specifically for Carrying One Watermelon

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.