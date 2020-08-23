This Company Will Renovate a School Bus Into a Chic Home for You

The old-school road trip is making a comeback. A custom renovated school bus by the company Mybushotel might be just the ticket for a new adventure. While the hashtag #vanlife has been trending for several years, the appeal of camper vans, RVs, and other livable vehicles has risen as people look for ways to hit the open road with minimal contact. The Mybushotel bus models—Leon, Barbara, and Natasha—offer ample space and amenities. Whether a customer is looking for a gas range, bunks for a party of eight, or a surfboard rack, the team at Mybushotel is happy to accommodate.

The small Las Vegas-based business was founded by several friends who renovated a 39-foot school bus named Natasha. With cabinet makers, welders, and other craftsmen, they created a homey space perfect for long journeys. Natasha and her creators drove through South America, visiting 16 separate countries before returning home. Their “skoolie” experience inspired Mybushotel. The co-founders write, “We only build skoolies we would live in, and we are pretty demanding.”

Natasha the school bus has since been joined by two other models, Leon (a shorter bus) and Barbara (a full-length yellow bus). While these three buses are offered ready-made online, the company is excited to work with customers who want a customized school bus. Co-founder Benoit Lafond told Insider what makes these custom jobs exciting: “Every build is different, and every person wants different stuff.” Whether one is looking to live and work permanently in a “skoolie” or merely enjoy some vacation time, Mybushotel wants to help customers create their dream experience.

Mybushotel buys used school buses from reputable sellers, choosing only the best given the number of miles each bus can expect to see on its adventures. Collaborations with local craftsmen furnish the buses with WiFi, decks, bike racks, bunk beds, and more. The final products then hit the road, available for sale or rental. They range from $45,000 to $64,000.

You can follow Mybushotel on Instagram for more pictures of the “skoolies” in action.

Follow the adventures of Leon, the newest converted camper bus by Mybushotel.

Currently Mybushotel offers three models of converted school buses (aka skoolies) on their website: Natasha, Barbara, and Leon.

Each skoolie has the amenities of home for maximum comfort. The company envisions them as potential “work from home” alternatives.

Mybushotel: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Insider]

All images via Mybushotel.

