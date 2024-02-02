Home / Design

Handcrafted Sculptures of Superheroes and Villains Include Unbelievable Details

By Regina Sienra on February 2, 2024

Pop culture has inspired artists for decades in a myriad of ways. Now, one group of creators is stunning art enthusiasts and entertainment fans with their hyperrealistic sculptures. JND Studios, a Korea-based company, has marveled fans by producing lifelike figures of their favorite characters. The artists don’t simply capture the actors' likeness; they expertly reproduce every minute detail of the character down to the texture of their skin, hair, and clothes.

One of the works that best represents this is their realistic Wonder Woman figure. Depicting Gal Gadot's version of the character, the 1:3-scale sculpture presents the superheroine in her signature red and blue outfit, along with a sword and a shield. This called for the artists to nail the appearance of Wonder Woman's skin—and they absolutely delivered. From the skin folds around the armpit area to the blush in certain areas to evoke blood flow, you could easily think Gadot herself has been shrunk down.

JND Studio has also worked on characters with complex outfits and appearances, equally acing each of the elements. For example, their hyperrealistic Joker figure uncannily captures Heath Ledger's likeness in the movie. The bleached greasy hair, smeared makeup, and cold stare are reproduced flawlessly, while the delicate creases in his purple coat and daring pose bring him to life.

Recently, the studio looked beyond movie characters by turning an artist into art. Their Jean-Michel Basquiat figure presents the painter sitting on a box alongside some of his most popular works, with a deeply expressive look in his eyes. Gox, the main artist behind this design, described it as “a hint of disappointment on his face, imagining what he must have felt when he was trying to become a star by selling postcards, and things weren't going his way.”

The skill and time put into each piece is to be lauded and it’s no surprise that such artistry comes with a steep price tag. Individual models range between $1,699 and $3,199. All figures are limited edition, and JND Studio won't bring any design back once they sell out. To stay up to date with their latest releases and learn more about their work, visit their website.

JND Studios, a Korea-based company, has marveled fans by producing lifelike figures of their favorite characters.

Not only do their artists capture the actors' likeness, but they also  expertly reproduce the texture of their skin, hair, and clothes.

JND Studio has also worked on characters with complex outfits and appearances, equally acing each of the elements.

Such artistry comes with a steep price tag—their individual models range between $1,699 and $3,199.

Recently, the studio looked beyond movie characters by turning an artist into art with their Jean-Michel Basquiat figure.

Regina Sienra

