10 Lebanese Designers Reimagine Wax Into Sculptural Candles for a Good Cause

Lebanese non-profit House of Today has released a limited edition collection of candles which spotlight the creative possibilities of wax. Titled The Candle Project, it was made in collaboration with 10 local designers, each of whom paid tribute to different values and icons of Lebanese culture and landscapes through their work. The candles were then fabricated by artisans at the Centre Hospitalier Beit Chabeb, a rehabilitation hub for disabled patients. Together, the artists turned a commonplace object into an intricate work of art which also serves a good cause.

The proceeds from The Candle Project will be split between the Beit Chabeb village and its initiatives and the 10 Lebanese designers. Additionally, a portion of the money will go to House of Today’s mentorship program to support and foster Lebanon’s design scene. The candles themselves are a testament to the boundless creativity of the designers, and the pristine craftsmanship of the artisans. This can be particularly appreciated in a piece titled Aspiration. Created by Aline Asmar d’Amman, the candle draws from the Lady of Lebanon statue in Harissa, featuring a staircase-like shape that evokes a prayer for hope and a brighter future.

Sinking sun for another one by Richard Yasmine seems to share a similar sentiment. His piece represents a setting sun made up of nine individual candles on a semicircular base. By choosing this symbol, the artist asks the public to embrace life’s ever-changing cycles, finding comfort in the fact that a setting sun will rise again the next day.

It's hard to believe many of this pieces are even candles given their complex designs. Nada Debs's Spiritual sphere resembles an orb that has been carefully laser cut, while I am here by LimbObject boasts painstakingly detailed body motifs, as if the elements of the candle were tightly embracing one another with tiny arms. On the other hand, Nothing is forever by Flavie Audi speaks to the feeling of impermanence with a rock-inspired design.

Ultimately, The Candle Project sends a message of unity, and how our strength lies in our differences. To learn more about this endeavor and order your favorite candle, visit House of Today's website.

House of Today: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by House of Today.

