Home / Design / Creative Products

Cyber Monday Deal at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on November 29, 2021
Cyber Monday Sale at My Modern Met Store

We don’t mean to alarm you, but there is less than a month until the start of Hanukkah and the morning of Christmas day. Now is the time to get started on your holiday shopping. After all, you don’t want to wait until the last minute and be scrambling for a gift—especially as more people are buying online and sending presents in the mail this year. Let us give you some motivation to get shopping with our Cyber Monday discount at My Modern Met Store. Take 15% off your entire order when you use the code CYBERMONDAY15 until 11:59 PM PT on December 5, 2021.

The holidays are a perfect opportunity to buy something special for your favorite person. We’re happy to report that we’ve got oodles of new things in stock—and there’s something for everyone. Know a movie buff? Get them the 100 Movies Bucket List Poster. It features 100 scratch-off squares each representing 100 must-see films. But if your gift recipient is a space lover, look no further than the Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace. This pendant features a piece of genuine Campo del Cielo meteorite; every necklace contains a slightly different meteorite, making each one completely unique.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out My Modern Met Store to see our entire selection of creative products from makers around the world. When you’re ready to checkout, remember to use CYBERMONDAY15 to save 15% on your entire order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

With the holidays rapidly approaching, now is the time to check out our Cyber Monday deal at My Modern Met Store! Save 15% on your entire order when you use the code CYBERMONDAY15 at checkout.

 

100 Movies Bucket List Poster

 

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace

 

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Levitating Planter

Flyte | $299

 

Flyte Nikola Levitating LED Lightbulb With Walnut Wood Base

Levitating Lamp

Flyte | $299

 

Four Point Mars Puzzle

 

Great Wave Socks

The Great Wave Socks

Curator Socks | $14.25

 

The Kiss Reversible Face Mask

 

Helicone Kinetic Toy

 

Bird Beechwood Phone Stand

 

Deskspace Solar System Series With Sun Lamp

Deskspace Solar System Series With Sun Lamp

DeskX | $368

 

Cat Butt Magnets (Set of 6)

 

Keith Haring Tote Bag

Keith Haring Tote Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Moon Chalk – Color Set

 

A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Cat Book

Cat Art Book

Nia Gould | $16.95

 

RGB & CYMK Earrings

 

Optic Table Tiles

 

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg Separator

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons

OTOTO | $16

 

Houseplant Jungle 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Houseplant Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

 

Mindfulness Cards

 

Cacti Soy Container Candle

Cacti and Succulent Soy Candles by Zoet Studio

Zoet Studio | $27.50

 

Llama Doll Embroidery Kit

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

35 Wearable Gifts for People Who Love to Travel

40 Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination

17 of the Greatest Birthday Gifts to Give to Your Creative Best Friend

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

23 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style
25 Perfect Last-Minute 2021 Christmas Gifts for Mom
Ocean Waves Made of Resin on Hanging Mirrors Bring Beachy Vibes Indoors
Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
15 Best Art Marker Sets for Coloring Enthusiasts and Professional Creatives
40 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

36 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
These Scratch-Off Posters Have 100 Surprises Hidden in the Design
25 Places to Buy Gifts That Give Back This Holiday Season
40 Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination
36 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science
10 Stylish Photo Christmas Cards to Celebrate the 2021 Holiday Season

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.