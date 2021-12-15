Home / Art

Dreamy Landscapes Accented With Glowing Lights Inspire Relaxation

By Margherita Cole on December 15, 2021
Surreal Digital Art by Cybriss

Have you ever wished you could step inside a work of art that was particularly mesmerizing? Digital artist Cybriss specializes in making portals to soothing, otherworldly environments that can help people relax.

Each of these digital manipulations features subtle dreamlike elements that enhance the beauty of the landscape. In one composition, for instance, Cybriss places four luminous orbs in a verdant field. Their soft, attractive light attracts the viewer's eye to different points in the setting until they reach the misty horizon. Likewise, another piece portrays a barren plain that is softened by a dense fog, and whose only feature is a simple dome, also emanating a gentle golden light.

“My art is heavily inspired by science-fiction books and movies and the surrealism,” Cybriss tells My Modern Met. “I create magical worlds to help the mind relax.” They achieve this stillness in their digital art by including these slightly extraordinary subjects for the viewer to center on, and by leaving out any figurative or animal subjects. Additionally, since all of these hypnotic environments are vacant, the audience can more easily place themselves inside of the scene.

You can keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following them on Instagram.

Artist Cybriss creates surreal landscapes with glowing touches to inspire relaxation and tranquility.

Surreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissSurreal Digital Art by CybrissCybriss: Instagram | Rarible

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cybriss.

