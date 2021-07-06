Home / Art / Painting

Colorful Figurative Paintings Depict Young Women Inhabiting Surreal Spaces

By Margherita Cole on July 6, 2021
Figurative Paintings by Soey Milk

“Composition in Silk,” oil on canvas

Korean artist Soey Milk imagines colorful dreamscapes occupied by ethereal young women layered in luxuriously patterned fabrics. She collages botanical motifs and bold swatches of color together to create a surreal space that reflects the beauty and personality of the subject inhabiting it.

An experimental artist, Milk is constantly searching for new ways to bring her ideas to life. She renders her fantastical paintings in oil on a variety of different surfaces, including canvas, copper, and linen. In doing so, she is able to emulate a bevy of different textures which enhance the mystery of the environments.

Most of the enigmatic characters depicted in the works are inspired by different people in the artist's life. She uses fragments of memories as the foundation for new narratives embellished by fashion and ornate textiles. As a result, these contemplative young women are as beguiling as the alluring but uncertain setting they reside in.

If you want to see Milk's brilliant paintings in person, she is currently exhibiting her work at Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles in a show called Ribbons and Connotations. Her art will be on view through August 7, 2021. You can also purchase high-quality prints, postcards, and stickers via Milk's online store, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Korean artist Soey Milk creates colorful figurative paintings of young women inhabiting surreal spaces.

Figurative Paintings by Soey Milk

“Self Portrait in April,” oil on copper

Figurative Paintings by Soey Milk

“Hydrangea Grove,” oil on linen

Figurative Paintings by Soey Milk

“Blue Fire,” oil and plastic on canvas

Figurative Paintings by Soey Milk

“Sathon Spirit Tree,” oil cello sheets and gold leaf on canvas

Soey Milk: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Patreon
Corey Helford Gallery: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Corey Helford Gallery.

