Surreal Paintings of Whales Swimming Through Cotton Candy-Pink Clouds

Have you ever looked through an airplane window and admired the fluffy shapes of clouds? At that elevation, they appear to make their own kind of landscape. Artist Marina Kusraeva not only captures the beauty of voluptuous, ephemeral clouds but also reimagines the sky as a surreal seascape, in which whales swim through rosy clouds instead of blue waves.

Each canvas features an exquisite sky enhanced by the brilliant colors of the Sun. Kusraeva adds one or multiple whales to the painting, always making sure that they are interacting with the numerous clouds the same as they would with water. And since her style is so effortlessly realistic—with gentle, rounded brushstrokes and a soft-focus effect—these scenes come across as tempting daydreams.

While Kusraeva specializes in peachy hues, reminiscent of warm days, she also creates some paintings on the same subject with a bluer palette. These cooler tones give a very different effect to the surrealism, imbuing it with a sense of foreboding, as though the clouds are about to transform into a storm.

You can purchase original art via Kusraeva's online store, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Russian artist Marina Kusraeva creates surreal paintings in which whales dive through a sky of cotton candy-pink clouds.

Marina Kusraeva: Artfinder | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marina Kusraeva.

