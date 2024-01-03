Home / Entertainment

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger Have a ‘Twins’ Reunion 36 Years After Their Film

By Margherita Cole on January 3, 2024
Nearly 36 years ago, actors Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger co-starred in the comedy Twins. They played a pair of genetically engineered twin brothers that were separated at birth. As it turns out, their on screen bond has lived on after the 1988 movie's success as well. Recently, the pair of stars were captured in a mini reunion.

Scwarzenegger shared a photo of himself, DeVito, and DeVito's daughter, Lucy on Instagram. The trio were all smiles for the picture, and Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption: “My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in I Need That. He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute—one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can’t wait to work together again.”

Although it has been over three decades since Twins was released, a sequel called Triplets was expected to be put in motion, in which DeVito and Schwarzenegger discover they have another sibling. Ivan Reitman, who directed the first film, was slated to work on the new production until his sudden death in 2022. While this tragic event has put the future of Triplets on hold, Schwarzenegger hints that he and DeVito will join together in a new project soon enough. If it's anything like their first film together, it's sure to be full of funny surprises and quirky charm.

Actor Danny DeVito reunited with co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger 36 years after their 1988 movie Twins was released.

