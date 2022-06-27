Human faces come to life in the industrial sculptures of Darius Hulea. The Romania-based artist uses iron, stainless steel, brass, and copper as the materials for expressive portraits inspired by history and mythology. Inspired by the sketches of old masters, Hulea translates the quickness and fluidity of drawing into three-dimensional forms.

Despite the rigidity of his medium, his portfolio of sculptures displays a looseness and spontaneity not often associated with metal. Many of Hulea's pieces take on the form of a man with long hair and a beard, and he weaves the wire together to mimic the appearance of long, unruly locks. The density of numerous individual wires creates an interesting texture reminiscent of hair blowing in the wind.

In addition to creating hair with metal wire, Hulea also found a way to mimic the appearance of skin. Instead of leaving the wires as long, individual strands, he fuses the pieces together into a solid plate-like form. The only evidence of the wires remaining is a bumpy exterior, which adds to the sculpture's tactile surface.

Darius Hulea uses metal wires to create mesmerizing sculptures that look like drawings come to life.

His art is inspired by the looseness and fluidity of sketches.

Hulea translates drawing into metal sculptures of figures inspired by history and mythology.

