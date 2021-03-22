Home / Art / Sculpture

Tiny Treehouses Are Meticulously Handcrafted Within Bonsai Trees of All Sizes

By Emma Taggart on March 22, 2021
Bonsai Treehouses by Dave Creek

Animator and artist Dave Creek sadly passed away after a skydiving accident in January 2021. A man of many talents, he was perhaps best known as the lead character designer on the beloved animated show Bob's Burgers. But beyond animation, he had a second creative passion: building miniature treehouses within bonsai trees. In celebration of his work, we want to showcase these incredible handcrafted worlds.

Bonsai trees have long been symbols of harmony and contemplation. Originating from China, the small twisted trees are often kept in pots as a way for people to celebrate and study their beauty. Bonsais have always had a certain magical charm—a quality which is elevated in Creek’s treehouses. Each handcrafted sculpture looks like its own little ecosystem, where tiny, otherworldly creatures might call home.

Creek created many bonsai treehouses throughout his life and documented the process on Instagram. Each one took many months and thousands of hours to complete; the artist sometimes spent years perfecting a single wooden display. Every piece—featuring handcrafted miniature houses, balconies, ladders, and steps—complements the natural shape of the bonsai. The architectural elements are nested within the trees’ branches and sometimes even appear to grow and twist through the roofs and walls.

From tiny roof tiles to little hand-cut windows, every treehouse holds an incredible amount of detail and showcases Creek’s tremendous artistic talent and patience. Check out his bonsai tree houses below.

Artist Dave Creek sadly passed away in early 2021, but he'll be remembered for his incredible bonsai tree houses.

Bonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave Creek

The artist was also a lead character designer for the animated show Bob's Burgers.

Bonsai Treehouses by Dave Creek

Building miniature treehouses was a hobby he worked on at home.

Bonsai Treehouses by Dave Creek

Each detailed piece took thousands and hours to complete.

Bonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekBonsai Treehouses by Dave CreekDave Creek: Instagram

All images via Dave Creek.

