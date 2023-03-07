Home / Art / Street Art

Charming Chalk Characters Come Alive by Cleverly Interacting With the Environment

By Margherita Cole on March 7, 2023
Chalk Art by David Zinn

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you're ever walking through Ann Arbor, Michigan, keep an eye on the ground—you may just find something delightfully unexpected. Artist David Zinn uses his creative talents to add charming chalk drawings to sidewalks, staircases, and other niche corners of the city. Each of these cartoonish characters playfully interacts with the environment in such a way that will bring a smile to your face.

Zinn's art is easy to spot for its distinct style. He renders a range of animal and mythological characters including foxes, dragons, dogs, and creatures straight from his imagination. Despite their stylized appearance, many of these illustrations appear to have three-dimensional depth, which Zinn achieves through the use of perspective and shading. In this way, these artworks look as though they are standing or placed underneath the surface rather than drawn on top.

Some of the clever places that Zinn places his original creations include a crack in the sidewalk where a green weed becomes the body of a verdant doglike creature. Another piece of chalk art imagines a wooden staircase acting as a couch for a sleepy squirrel. Because each of these pieces is made using chalk, they are, by nature, ephemeral and will wash away with the elements. This vulnerability, however, makes the artwork a precious find; you know that Zinn made a special effort to bring life to a small part of the city, even if its lifespan is only for a couple of days.

If you’d like to learn how to draw like Zinn, he has a book called Chalk Art Handbook that contains all of his “tricks and secrets.” It’s now available through Bookshop. To purchase more from Zinn, be sure to check out his online store.

Artist David Zinn adds charming chalk drawings to his surrounding environment.

Chalk Art by David ZinnChalk Drawings by David ZinnChalk Art by David ZinnChalk Drawings by David Zinn

These cartoon characters are placed on the sidewalk, stairs, and other niche places.

Chalk Art by David ZinnChalk Drawings by David ZinnChalk Art by David Zinn

Zinn renders them in such a way that they look like they are actually in the environment—not just drawn on top of it.

Chalk Art by David ZinnChalk Drawings by David ZinnChalk Art by David ZinnChalk Art by David ZinnChalk Art by David Zinn

The city is so much more fun with these charming characters drawn in!

Chalk Art by David ZinnChalk Art by David ZinnChalk Art by David ZinnChalk Art by David Zinn

 

David Zinn: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David Zinn.

Related Articles:

Husband Gifts Wife a Chalk Drawing of Eggs in a Tiffany’s Box Because They’re “More Precious Than Diamonds”

22 Playful Sidewalk Chalk Ideas To Inspire Children To Create Outdoors

Mother-Daughter Duo Turns Their Sidewalk Into an Amazing Gallery of 3D Chalk Art

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Light-Sensitive Mural Comes Alive at Night
Husband Gifts Wife a Chalk Drawing of Eggs in a Tiffany’s Box Because They’re “More Precious Than Diamonds”
Ukraine Releases Banksy Mural Stamp To Mark One Year Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion
24 Trailblazing Women in Street Art Are Celebrated in New Book
Photorealistic Butterfly Mural is a Tribute to Artist’s Childhood Love of Nature
Banksy Returns With Powerful New Work in Ukraine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Woman Falls Through the Sky in a Massive Photorealistic Mural
Larger-Than-Life Leafy Murals Sprout From Urban Spaces
Welcome Mat Is Made of Hundreds of Tiny Painted Figures
Street Artist Adds Eye-Mazing Murals With Detailed Reflections of the City
Wheat-Pasted Street Art Cleverly Interacts With the Landscape, Inviting You Into Its World
Giant Mural of Local Community Leader With a Symbolic Plant Promotes Equality and Inclusivity in Brazil

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.