22 Playful Sidewalk Chalk Ideas To Inspire Children To Create Outdoors

Drawing with chalk is a favorite activity for children of all ages. Not only is it accessible and affordable to most families, but it's also a fun way to get creative outside.

From sketching a hopscotch pattern to doodling butterflies and rainbows, there are limitless possibilities to this medium. One set of sidewalk chalk can provide hours of artistic fun for kids and their friends. Need some inspiration before you get started? Not to worry. We've put together a list of prompts that will help your child stay creative all season long.

Scroll down to see our list of 22 sidewalk chalk ideas.

Inspire your kids to create outdoors with our list of 22 sidewalk chalk ideas.

Art Prompts

A family portrait

Something they learned in school

Their home state

Fruits and vegetables

Favorite animal

An imaginary creature (like a unicorn or dragon)

Their pet

The current season (fall, winter, spring, summer)

Favorite cartoon character

Language Prompts

Their name

New vocabulary

Inspiring messages

Different kinds of animals

Character names from a book

Street names

Games & Activities

Hopscotch

Long jump

Walk the line

Hangman

Checkers

Pictionary

Tic-Tac-Toe

