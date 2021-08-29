Home / Art

22 Playful Sidewalk Chalk Ideas To Inspire Children To Create Outdoors

By Margherita Cole on August 29, 2021
Sidewalk Chalk Ideas

Photo: Aneems/DepositPhotos This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Drawing with chalk is a favorite activity for children of all ages. Not only is it accessible and affordable to most families, but it's also a fun way to get creative outside.

From sketching a hopscotch pattern to doodling butterflies and rainbows, there are limitless possibilities to this medium. One set of sidewalk chalk can provide hours of artistic fun for kids and their friends. Need some inspiration before you get started? Not to worry. We've put together a list of prompts that will help your child stay creative all season long.

Scroll down to see our list of 22 sidewalk chalk ideas.

Looking for some more creative inspiration? Then, be sure to check out our list of painting ideas, pumpkin painting ideas, and drawing ideas.

Inspire your kids to create outdoors with our list of 22 sidewalk chalk ideas.

 

Art Prompts

Sidewalk chalk

  • A family portrait
  • Something they learned in school
  • Their home state
  • Fruits and vegetables
Sidewalk Chalk Ideas

Photo: Lessadar/DepositPhotos

  • Favorite animal
  • An imaginary creature (like a unicorn or dragon)
  • Their pet
  • The current season (fall, winter, spring, summer)
  • Favorite cartoon character

 

Language Prompts

Sidewalk Chalk Ideas

Photo: C5Media/DepositPhotos

  • Their name
  • New vocabulary
  • Inspiring messages
Sidewalk Chalk Ideas

Photo: C5Media/DepositPhotos

  • Different kinds of animals
  • Character names from a book
  • Street names

 

Games & Activities

  • Hopscotch
  • Long jump
  • Walk the line

  • Hangman
  • Checkers
  • Pictionary
  • Tic-Tac-Toe

 

Looking for others who love drawing? Join our Art, Design, Photography, and Drawing Club on Facebook!

 

Related Articles:

Artist Brings the Sidewalk to Life With His Charming Chalk Art Characters

Teen Creates Chalk Drawings To Take Her Little Brother on “Adventures” Across the Globe

Mother-Daughter Duo Turns Their Sidewalk Into an Amazing Gallery of 3D Chalk Art

Japanese Teacher Creates Incredible Chalkboard Art to Inspire Students

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bisa Butler Is Exhibiting Over 20 of Her Amazing Quilted Portraits at the Art Institute of Chicago
Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Reconstruct Realistic Portraits of Historical Figures
Artist Transforms Ordinary Household Objects Into Visually Satisfying Arrangements
Enter This Free Art Contest and You May See Your Work on a Billboard
Artist Duo Use Centuries-Old Techniques To Carry On Dutch Tradition of Landscape Wall Hangings
Artist “Prints” Amazing Landscapes and Portraits Using Only the Characters on a Typewriter

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

What is Botanical Illustration? Learn About the History of This Scientific Art Form
Brilliant Artist Brings His Fantastical Imagination to Life
Artist Creates Miniature ‘Tokyo Olympic Games’ Scenes Using Face Masks and Figurines
Colorful Portraits Celebrate Diversity With Minimal Lines and Geometric Shapes
Funny Guy Uses Photoshop To Make It Look Like He Lives With Disney Characters
Immersive Exhibit Brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to the U.S.

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.