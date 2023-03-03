Husband Gifts Wife a Chalk Drawing of Eggs in a Tiffany’s Box Because They’re “More Precious Than Diamonds”

Anamorphic art fools our eyes into seeing flat drawings as three-dimensional objects. In the case of Erik Greenawalt, aka Thechalkingdad, this “trick” is applied on a large scale. The Pittsburgh-based artist created an impressive chalk drawing in his driveway of a massive, rectangular Tiffany & Co. jewelry box with something unexpected inside. Though one would expect glimmering gold and dazzling diamonds inside the iconic turquoise case, Greenwalt packed his drawing of the box with a dozen eggs.

The artist photographed the finished piece with his wife sitting on the top part of the lid, further adding to the mind-bending illusion. While we know that the drawing is only two-dimensional, it uses perspective, as well as light and shadow, to make it seem as though it is actually placed on top of the driveway (rather than drawn over it). There is even a shadow surrounding the base of the box to enhance the effect.

The idea for the whimsical juxtaposition of the eggs inside a Tiffany blue box comes from the soaring prices of eggs caused by an outbreak of avian flu. When Greenawalt shared the image to his social media, he added the caption, “This Valentine's Day, get her something more precious than diamonds. Introducing the ‘Breakfast From Tiffany’s' collection.” The playfulness of the idea, combined with the realistic beauty of the artwork, makes this piece a joy to see.

You can keep up to date with Greenawalt's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Artist Erik Greenawalt, better known as Thechalkingdad, created an anamorphic drawing in chalk on his driveway.

It depicts a dozen eggs inside a Tiffany & Co. jewelry box because they're “more precious than diamonds” nowadays.

All images via Thechalkingdad / Erik Greenawalt.

