Quadruple Amputee Given 3% of Survival as Baby Defies Odds, Becomes Pro Sportsman

By Regina Sienra on July 13, 2023

 

The story of Dayton Webber is one of perseverance against all odds. Now a professional sports player at the American Cornhole League (ACL), Webber is making waves for his great throws and impeccable accuracy. Even before looking at his impressive stats, the fact that he has made it this far is impressive and life-affirming on its own.

Born in 1998, Webber was diagnosed with streptococcus pneumonia at just 10 months. The prognosis was so grim doctors only gave him a 3% chance to live. To save his life and stop the infection from spreading, both of his arms and legs had to be amputated. After spending months on end in hospitals, Webber grew up to be an ACL Pro Cornhole Player, the first quadruple amputee in the association’s history.

Recently, a video showcasing his amazing throws went viral, even landing him a spot on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10. Recorded at a competition in Milwaukee, Webber nails four shots in a row, even using his opponent’s bag as a backboard on his final throw. Not only did he marvel the audiences in the court, but he also won the hearts of everyone by showing off his fabulous dance moves.

Though his current performance in the professional cornhole world has gained him attention, this isn't Webber's first foray in sports. He started practicing wrestling at age 7, and four years later he was already winning his fair share of matches.”I just like to do sports,” Dayton told The Washington Post. “I feel like I can play sports and kind of show people what I can do—that I can do sports just as good as them. I feel like I can do anything if I just put my mind to it.”

To stay up to date with Webber, who loves to share glimpses into his everyday life and throw practice, you can follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

Dayton Webber was given a 3% chance to live and had his limbs amputated as a 10-month-old.

He grew up to be an American Cornhole League professional player, and is making waves for his great throws and impeccable accuracy.

Recently, a video showcasing his amazing throws went viral, even landing him a spot on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10.

 

“I feel like I can play sports and kind of show people what I can do—that I can do sports just as good as them,” the bright young star says. “I feel like I can do anything if I just put my mind to it.”

 

