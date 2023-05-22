Powerful Portraits Honor the Stories of People With Physical Differences

Photography can be an empowering tool used to tell stories of those whose voices might struggle to be heard. An image can communicate a lot without words, as is the case with Sujata Setia’s project called Changing the Conversation. The series features people with physical differences as a way to honor their resilience in the face of obstacles.

The intimate portraits were inspired by a simple question from Setia’s child. “My 8-year-old daughter returned from school one day and asked me if she was beautiful,” she tells My Modern Met. “As a girl, who grew up in a patriarchal society back in a small town in India, I have battled all my life with the constructs of beautiful or ugly, boy or girl, normal or abnormal, rich or poor, pink or blue.

“For me, this world has always been divided into binaries, and I noticed my daughter started to develop a similar worldview. And so, I started this series as an effort to work toward the expansion of humanity. A world without exceptions. A world that moves away from binaries. It is an ongoing series.”

Setia, who works under the name But Natural Photography, specializes in newborn, pregnancy, and family portraits. She sees a lot of families, and that’s where Changing the Conversation began. “My first photoshoot was with Amber, a mum who gave birth to a 13-pound baby and was left with what I call ‘medals of honor’ on her body.” But the project shifted when she met Cartrin, a 96% burn survivor. “I realized that there was a lot more that needs to be spoken about. I thought I would build awareness around scars, visible and invisible both. That one conversation with Catrin, changed the course of this project entirely.”

Unfortunate things can happen to us, but they aren’t all of what makes us who we are. And in these dark situations, light can still find its way in. “I want these images to show that nothing is either this or that,” Setia explains. “That the world isn’t just good or bad. Pretty or ugly. Man or woman. The world exists beyond these binaries.”

Scroll down to see the powerful images and read the accompanying captions.

Photographer Sujata Setia has created an ongoing series titled Changing the Conversation.

The series features people with disabilities and burn survivors as a way to honor their resilience in the face of obstacles.

Accompanying the powerful images are captions, often featuring the voice of the subject.

Sujata Setia: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sujata Setia.

Related Articles:

Heartwarming Photos of Newborn Babies Snuggling With Baby Animals

Sentimental Photos Shine a Light on the Undying Love of Elderly Couples

Powerful Portraits of Car Crash Survivors Show the Lifesaving Effects of Seatbelts