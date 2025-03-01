Home / Architecture / Hotels

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Luxury Resort Welcomes Guests to the Red Sea With a Sustainable Spirit

By Regina Sienra on March 1, 2025

Shebara, a new resort in the Red Sea

The Red Sea, which lies between Africa and Asia, is known for its beautiful landscapes and vast marine life. Hoping to share these beautiful sights with the world while guarding the health of the environment, a new luxury resort has opened off the west coast of Saudi Arabia. Shebara is the first luxury resort to be fully owned and operated by real estate developer Red Sea Global and marries sweeping architecture with innovative sustainability.

The resort takes its name from the secluded island where it's located, Sheybarah Island, which is just 15 miles from the mainland. Designed by Killa Design, Shebara is the first hotel of a masterplan developed in partnership with Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo and Buro Happold. “The plan was informed by a series of wide-ranging environmental studies, and the largest marine spatial planning simulation ever undertaken, in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, to assess the environmental impact of the development and operation of the destination,” write the developers.

Based on these studies, Red Sea Global states that less than one percent of the total site area is being developed, with 75 percent of the destination’s islands preserved for conservation. “We also aim to achieve a 30 percent net positive conservation benefit by 2040, achieved by enhancing key habitats that help biodiversity to flourish.​” On top of this, Shebara is home to its own solar farm, which powers the entire resort.

The resort is made up of 73 villas—38 overwater and 35 beachfront—that allow guests to take in the lush ecosystem, which boasts white sand and aquamarine waters. While the curves of desert sand dunes inspire the inland villas, the overwater ones are stainless-steel orbs meant to mirror the sea and sky. These villas seem to float above the water, an illusion described by Red Sea Global as “appearing as if they were a string of pearls floating above the turquoise waters of the Red Sea.”

Shebara features top-of-the-line amenities such as a fitness center, a nature-inspired spa, and family and adults-only pools. However, the true crown jewel is the resort's prime access to the vibrant marine ecosystem found near Sheybarah Island. With the reef drop-off for diving located just over 100 feet from the beach, the resort serves as a gateway to the underwater marvels of the Red Sea, making it a dream destination for divers.

Offering isolation from the rest of the world, Shebara can only be reached by a 30 to 40-minute boat ride or a 30-minute seaplane flight from Red Sea International Airport, which opened in fall 2023. To learn more about this resort, visit Shebara's website.

Shebara: Website | Instagram

All images via Red Sea Global.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
