Home / Art / Installation

15 Art Installations Inspired by the Desert Pop Up in Saudi Arabia

By Jessica Stewart on February 9, 2024
"Reveries" by Rana Haddad and Pascal Hachem

“Reveries” by Rana Haddad and Pascal Hachem

For the third time, the Saudi desert is being transformed into an open-air art gallery thanks to Desert X AlUla. Opening on February 9, the international art festival is expanding to three locations for the first time. This gives visitors even more opportunities to view 15 commissioned artworks created by the 17 participating artists.

From the desert landscape of Wadi AlFann to the black lava stone terrain and breathtaking views of Harrat Uwayrid, the environment is a protagonist of the event. The artists spent time in the desert before developing their ideas, meaning that the work is firmly rooted in its surroundings.

By selecting seasoned artists from around the globe, the curators provide the public with a wide array of visuals. This includes South Korean conceptual artist Kimsooja‘s colorful glass spiral, which was influenced by the geometrical forms of the desert.

“It reflects the movement of wind and the passage of light traversing through the spiral path of prismatic glass surface that becomes a fluid, translucent canvas,” the artist writes. “Sunlight unravels into an iridescent color spectrum, casting rainbow-colored shadows and circular brushstrokes onto the sandy earth.”

Considered one of the Middle East's conceptual art pioneers, Saudi artist Faisal Samra looked to the origins of the desert for his piece The Dot. In it, a mirrored orb reflects a thin line of crushed rock in an effort to show how the Wadi AlFann Valley originated from an ancient crack.

Several artists were inspired by the region's traditional crafts. This includes Rana Haddad and Pascal Hachem. The Lebanese artists created Reveries from rammed earth jars. By stacking them in several cylinders, they formed refuges from the desert heat and, thanks to the form of the jars, each tower has small cutouts that let the desert light filter through. This allows nature to take over the work with its ever-evolving light and shadow.

Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama also used ceramics in the three installations he created for Desert X AlUla. His terracotta pots are scattered across the festival's different locations. The pots were created in Ghana and transported to Saudi Arabia, making the installation a true mix of traditions and cultures.

Desert X AlUla runs until March 23, 2024. During this time, an extensive program of events for visitors and local communities will take place. This will include curator and artist talks, primary school visits, and art workshops on themes from collage and model making to printmaking and photography. Music events taking place during Desert X AlUla include traditional Saudi dance, ambient compositions, and live radio broadcasts. 

Fifteen new monumental artworks have been commissioned for Desert X AlUla.

"Reveries" by Rana Haddad and Pascal Hachem

“Reveries” by Rana Haddad and Pascal Hachem

"The Dot" by Faisal Samra

“The Dot” by Faisal Samra

Faisal Samra Art Installation at Desert X AlUla 2024

“The Dot” by Faisal Samra

International and local artists were invited into the desert. They then created their installations inspired by the environment.

"To Breathe — AlUla" by Kimsooja

“To Breathe — AlUla” by Kimsooja

Desert X AlUla 2024

“To Breathe — AlUla” by Kimsooja

This is the festival's third edition, which is expanding for the first time into three different locations.

Ibrahim Mahama at Desert X AlUla 2024

“Dung Bara — The Rider Does Not Know the Ground Is Hot Desert” by Ibrahim Mahama

"Preserving Shadows" by Filwa Nazer

“Preserving Shadows” by Filwa Nazer

"Invisible Possibilities: When the Earth Began to Look at Itself" by Sara Alissa and Nojoud Alsudairi

“Invisible Possibilities: When the Earth Began to Look at Itself” by Sara Alissa and Nojoud Alsudairi

"A Rock Garden in the Shape of a Full Sized Soccer Field" by Ayman Yossri Daydban

“A Rock Garden in the Shape of a Full Sized Soccer Field” by Ayman Yossri Daydban

Desert X AlUla 2024 runs from February 9, 2024, to March 23, 2024.

"Whistleblower" by Kader Attia

“Whistleblower” by Kader Attia

"Whistleblower" by Kader Attia

“Whistleblower” by Kader Attia

Desert X AlUla 2024

“Where Myths Are Born of Mud and Desire” by Rand Abdul Jabbar

Desert X AlUla 2024

“Sfumato” by Karola Braga

"Weird Life: An Ode to Desert Varnish" by Aseel Al Yaqoub

“Weird Life: An Ode to Desert Varnish” by Aseel Al Yaqoub

Desert X AlUla: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images by Lance Gerber, courtesy of The Royal Commission for AlUla. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Desert X AlUla.

Related Articles:

448 Hand-Formed Pyramids Form Mesmerizing Mandala in Abu Dhabi

14 Artists Transform Saudi Arabian Desert Into a Contemporary Art Oasis

Pyramids Are a Dramatic Backdrop for a Mirrored Orb Inspired by Ancient Egypt

Strange Monolith Discovered in Remote Part of Utah Desert Mysteriously Disappears

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Thousands of Colorful Butterflies Invade Shanghai Pavilion in Emmanuelle Moureaux’s Latest Installation
teamLab Unveils Immersive Installations for New Tokyo Museum
3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation
Over 300K Colorful Roman Numerals Elegantly Cascade in Installation Honoring Italian Fashion House
5 Breakthrough Artists Who Are Making Contemporary Native American and Indigenous Public Art
Lenticular Photo Installation Shows the Past and the Present of a NYC Street Corner in a Single Frame

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Sculptures Inspired by Grenada’s Carnival Characters Are Added to Underwater Installation
448 Hand-Formed Pyramids Form Mesmerizing Mandala in Abu Dhabi
Suspended Paper Kite Installations Explore Artist’s East Asian and Western Identities in the Digital Age
Best of 2023: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met
Epic Performance Animates JR’s Paris Opera Façade
5,000 Pounds of E-Waste Used To Create Immersive Installation Championing the Right To Repair

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.