Watercolorist Carries On Centuries-Old Tradition by Painting Ethereal Designs on Silk

By Margherita Cole on April 24, 2021
Botanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane Hill

Chinese silk painting has enchanted art-lovers for centuries. In fact, European painters in the 1700s were so fond of the tradition that they began creating art inspired by it in a style called Chinoiserie. London-based artist Diane Hill is carrying on the beauty of these decorative arts in her own series of botanical watercolor paintings on silk paper.

“I became particularly interested in antique Chinoiserie wallpapers for their bright bold patterns and scenic storytelling,” Hill tells My Modern Met. “During a trip to China, I learned the unique skill of watercolor painting using natural Chinese brushes on silk paper. I pay meticulous attention to achieving beautifully blended gradients which give my paintings a sense of depth, as well as ultra-fine details using precision brushes.”

The luminous texture of the silk enhances Hill's ethereal designs and smooth brushstrokes. Her nature-inspired compositions vary from sprawling landscapes, replete with trees and cranes, to more dec0rative still life scenes of flowers and fruits. Each one, however, features the artist's distinct, dreamy style and pastel color palette.

You can purchase prints, phone cases, and original art via Hill's website

London-based artist Diane Hill creates exquisite watercolor paintings of flowers and animals on silk paper.

Botanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane HillBotanical Watercolor Painting on Silk by Diane Hill

Watch these videos for more insight into Hill's process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Hill (@dianehilldesign)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Hill (@dianehilldesign)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Hill (@dianehilldesign)

Diane Hill: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Diane Hill.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California.
