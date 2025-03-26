Watercolor Artist Creates Stunning Large-Scale Canvases Filled With Lifelike Flowers

It’s not often you see watercolor paintings on a grand scale, yet Ukrainian artist Janet Pulcho masterfully uses these versatile pigments to create larger-than-life flower paintings. Each petal, stem, and leaf is incredibly detailed. Her work feels almost alive, as if you could reach out and feel the texture of each bloom.

Now based in Florence, Italy, Pulcho draws endless inspiration from the region’s stunning natural beauty and rich art history. In one of her most recent pieces, she pays homage to Paolo Uccello’s The Battle of San Romano, a painting that depicts the fierce battle between Florence’s forces and the army of Siena on June 1, 1432, just 30 kilometers from Florence. Pulcho’s painting depicts war horses covered by enormous flowers, serving as a powerful symbol of peace.

“I chose this painting because its composition is evidence of the transition from late Gothic to early Renaissance, when both styles could still coexist quite organically and complement each other with their symbolic features,” Pulcho explains on Instagram. “In this painting I created a more complex compositional solution. Now the main characters are buried in flowers and there is no more room for battle.” The artist adds, “In this painting I also showed the richness and beauty of the flora and fauna of the Tuscany region, which is one of the most picturesque places on the planet.”

Pulcho’s incredible work is currently part of a group exhibition, called FLOWERS – FLORA IN CONTEMPORARY ART & CULTURE. The exhibition spans two floors and nine major gallery spaces, showcasing large-scale installations, original artwork, photography, fashion, archival pieces, and graphic design that delve into the lasting impact of flowers on creativity and human expression. The exhibition is now showing at Saatchi Gallery in London until May 5, 2025.

Check out some of the artist’s beautiful flower paintings below and find more from her growing portfolio by following Janet Pulcho on Instagram.

Ukrainian artist Janet Pulcho uses watercolor pigments to create larger-than-life flower paintings.

Each petal, stem, and leaf is incredibly detailed, her work feels almost alive, as if you could reach out and feel the texture of each bloom.

Now based in Florence, Italy, Pulcho draws endless inspiration from the region’s stunning natural beauty and rich art history.

Watch Pulcho create one of her incredible paintings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saatchi Gallery (@saatchi_gallery)

Janet Pulcho: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Janet Pulcho.

Related Articles :

Larger-Than-Life Floral Watercolor Paintings Capture the Colorful Beauty of Nature

12 Famous Flower Paintings that Make the Canvas Bloom

Artist Captures the Delicate Beauty of Flowers Through Large-Scale Oil Paintings

Luscious Oil Paintings Bloom Flowers That Look Real Enough To Touch