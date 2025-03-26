Home / Painting / Watercolor Painting

Watercolor Artist Creates Stunning Large-Scale Canvases Filled With Lifelike Flowers

By Emma Taggart on March 26, 2025

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

It’s not often you see watercolor paintings on a grand scale, yet Ukrainian artist Janet Pulcho masterfully uses these versatile pigments to create larger-than-life flower paintings. Each petal, stem, and leaf is incredibly detailed. Her work feels almost alive, as if you could reach out and feel the texture of each bloom.

Now based in Florence, Italy, Pulcho draws endless inspiration from the region’s stunning natural beauty and rich art history. In one of her most recent pieces, she pays homage to Paolo Uccello’s The Battle of San Romano, a painting that depicts the fierce battle between Florence’s forces and the army of Siena on June 1, 1432, just 30 kilometers from Florence. Pulcho’s painting depicts war horses covered by enormous flowers, serving as a powerful symbol of peace.

“I chose this painting because its composition is evidence of the transition from late Gothic to early Renaissance, when both styles could still coexist quite organically and complement each other with their symbolic features,” Pulcho explains on Instagram. “In this painting I created a more complex compositional solution. Now the main characters are buried in flowers and there is no more room for battle.” The artist adds, “In this painting I also showed the richness and beauty of the flora and fauna of the Tuscany region, which is one of the most picturesque places on the planet.”

Pulcho’s incredible work is currently part of a group exhibition, called FLOWERS – FLORA IN CONTEMPORARY ART & CULTURE. The exhibition spans two floors and nine major gallery spaces, showcasing large-scale installations, original artwork, photography, fashion, archival pieces, and graphic design that delve into the lasting impact of flowers on creativity and human expression. The exhibition is now showing at Saatchi Gallery in London until May 5, 2025.

Check out some of the artist’s beautiful flower paintings below and find more from her growing portfolio by following Janet Pulcho on Instagram.

Ukrainian artist Janet Pulcho uses watercolor pigments to create larger-than-life flower paintings.

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Each petal, stem, and leaf is incredibly detailed, her work feels almost alive, as if you could reach out and feel the texture of each bloom.

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Now based in Florence, Italy, Pulcho draws endless inspiration from the region’s stunning natural beauty and rich art history.

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Watch Pulcho create one of her incredible paintings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saatchi Gallery (@saatchi_gallery)

Janet Pulcho: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Janet Pulcho.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
