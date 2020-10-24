Exquisite Watercolor Paintings Capture the Shimmering Sight of Swimmers Enjoying the Water

Many artists favor watercolor paint for its dazzling luminescent qualities. Artist Marcos Beccari uses the translucent medium to render tranquil pictures of human figures bathing in rippling pools. He not only captures the movement of the waves but also the mesmerizing way in which water refracts the image of submerged people.

Based in Brazil, Beccari works by day as an adjunct professor at the Federal University of Paraná, and in his spare time, he combines his love of the ocean and art in watercolor paintings. These radiant works typically feature one or more figures immersing themselves in picturesque coves or lagoons. Although swimmers are often the focus of Beccari's paintings, their faces are rarely in full view. Instead, the artist prefers to keep them anonymous, frequently distorting the features with moving water or by having their backs facing the viewer. This gives Beccari's works a sense of romantic nostalgia and allows the audience the opportunity to complete the narrative created in the painting.

Before each new piece, Beccari gathers a variety of photo references to help him capture the light and find the right color palette. “The pictures which most often inspire me are from movies, which usually give me ideas for a drawing and motivate the painting process,” he explains. “And lately I’ve focused on the body submerged in water, simply because it is a beautiful situation.”

Scroll down to see more spectacular watercolor paintings by Beccari, and keep up to date with his latest creations and upcoming workshops by following the artist on Instagram.

Brazilian artist Marcos Beccari creates amazing watercolor paintings of swimmers.

He manages to capture the delicate transparency of rippling waters.

Marcos Beccari: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marcos Beccari.

Related Articles:

Exquisite Watercolor Paintings Imagine the Human Body Intertwined With Nature

This Woman Is Doing a Daily ‘Getty Museum Challenge’ To Recreate Historical Paintings for a Year

Spectacular Starry Paintings Explore the Endless Depths of Outer Space