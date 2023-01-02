Home / Entertainment / Music

Singer Has an Amazing Vocal Range That Needs To Be Heard To Be Believed

By Sara Barnes on January 2, 2023

The human voice is an amazing instrument with so many tonal possibilities. While most people have a relatively limited range of notes they can naturally sing, the same cannot be said for Dimash Kudaibergen. The Kazakh singer is known for his wide vocal capacity of six octaves and two semitones and for moving effortlessly through ranges while performing live in one of 13 languages. Kudaibergen can sing his lowest notes in his chest and hit high notes using falsetto.

When watching him perform, it's astounding to see one person performing such extreme ranges. You'd expect there to be another person on stage—but it is all Kudaibergen.

The gifted singer is just 28 years old and got his start over a decade ago by participating in and winning four major singing competitions in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan. After winning the National Zhas Kanat Contest in 2012, it gave him visibility outside of Kazakhstan. Since then, he has had a meteoric rise and traveled throughout the world sharing his talents. Videos on YouTube amass a global fanbase who are entranced by Kudaibergen's remarkable voice and genre-spanning music. He sings classical, pop, and folk music while incorporating elements of jazz, rock, and rap into his songs.

Listen to Kudaibergen sing in the videos below and prepare to be amazed.

Singer Dimash Kudaibergen has an incredible vocal range, with a capacity of six octaves and two semitones. Watch his performances below.

In addition to his range, he has also performed songs in 13 languages.

