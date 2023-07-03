Does Ketchup Go in the Fridge? Heinz Finally Settles the Debate

Where do you keep your ketchup? Some keep it in their kitchen cupboards, and some place it in their fridge. But what's the right answer? For such a common condiment, the cupboard vs. fridge debate has many raising their voices and defending their choice of placement. Now, Heinz, the top-selling ketchup brand in the U.S., has finally settled the debate.

On June 27, 2023, Heinz UK tweeted, “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!” Actually, the answer has been on the product information found on the bottle all along. The Heinz ketchup label reads: “For best results, refrigerate after opening. Shake well before first use.”

A day later, the company launched a poll about ketchup-keeping, and most people already aligned with their vision. 63.2% of users answered that they keep their ketchup in the fridge, while 36.8% stuck to their old ways and expressed that it lives in their cupboards.

Understandably, users raised some questions. “So why is it on the shelves in supermarkets & shops then?” a user named Dave asked the company. To that, Heinz UK replied, “Where do you keep your soft drinks, Dave?” They also replied to some customers with a cheeky image of a box of Heinz sitting in a supermarket fridge, right above the butter.

Like all important debates, there are arguments worth hearing on both sides. Some argue that keeping it in the cupboard maintains it at room temperature, which goes better with hot meals. Others insist that the fridge offers better results.

“Because of its natural acidity, Heinz® Ketchup is shelf-stable,” Heinz said a few years ago. “However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions. We recommend that this product, like any processed food, be refrigerated after opening. Refrigeration will maintain the best product quality after opening.”

As a final warning, the fridge is not an all-saving grace. The USDA recommends throwing away your ketchup after six months in the fridge. So make sure to keep an eye on that, too.

Heinz, the top-selling ketchup brand in the U.S. has finally settled the debate on whether ketchup goes in the fridge or the cupboard.

The company tweeted, “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!”

Heinz: Website | Instagram | Facebook

h/t: [LADbible]

Related Articles:

Heinz Wants To Buy a New Boat for a Man Who Survived a Month at Sea by Eating Ketchup

Heinz Is Giving Away “Ketchup Red” Jigsaw Puzzles to 57 Lucky People

Funny Guy Photoshops Himself Onto His Fridge’s Screen To Make It Look Like He’s Stuck Inside

Adorable Rescue Cat Becomes Internet Famous for Putting His Little Paws in the Fridge