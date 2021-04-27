Home / Funny

Funny Guy Photoshops Himself Onto His Fridge’s Screen To Make It Look Like He’s Stuck Inside

By Emma Taggart on April 27, 2021

There are many ways to deal with boredom, but photographer Saeed Awawdeh’s solution is funnier than most. Known as “Hurt CoPain” on Twitter, he wrote, “My fridge has a screen so sometimes I get bored and photoshop myself to make it look like i'm [sic] in there.” The hilarious images show what appears to be a miniature Awawdeh hanging out inside the fridge.

In one image, Awawdeh photoshopped himself casually sitting on the fridge’s shelf with a  spoon in his hands. He looks as though he’s about to dig into a jar of cream cheese, which is almost the same size as Awawdeh himself. In another image, the comedic photoshop whiz pastes a selfie onto the refrigerator screen, making it look as though he's trapped inside asking to be let out. Anyone that lives with Awawdeh is sure to giggle each time they go to the fridge for a snack.

Check out Awawdeh’s lighthearted prank below.

Saeed Awawdeh photoshopped himself onto the screen on his refrigerator to make it look like he’s in there.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saeed A (@saeedawawdeh)

Saeed Awawdeh: Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Saeed Awawdeh.

Related Articles:

You Can “Cut and Paste” Objects From Your Real-Life Surroundings Into Photoshop

Photographer “Time Travels” by Photoshopping Herself into Old Celebrity Photos

Interview: Creative Dad Photoshops His Kids Into the Funniest Situations

Photoshop Expert Visualizes a World Where Giant Animals Roam the Land

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Two Determined Dachshunds Help “Free” the Huge Ship That Was Stuck in the Suez Canal
Musician Soundtracks His Mom’s Life by Adding Silly Trombone Tunes to Her Chores
Container Ship That Was the Blocking Suez Canal Stays Stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Lawyer Accidentally Shows Up To Virtual Court With Kitten Filter On
20+ Hilarious Bernie Sanders Memes Inspired by His Iconic Appearance at the Inauguration

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

75 Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile
Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles
Boston Dynamics Robots Celebrate New Year With Choreographed Dance to “Do You Love Me?”
Mom Shares Funny Photo of How Her Toddler Half-Decorated a Christmas Tree
Funny Animation Celebrates Comic Book Legend Stan Lee’s Love of Cursing
42 Funny Greeting Cards to Spread a Little Holiday Cheer

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.