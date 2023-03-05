Home / Animals

Lost Dog Finds Its Way Back to Former Animal Shelter, Rings the Doorbell for Help

By Margherita Cole on March 5, 2023
There are many stories about lost dogs being able to find their owners. In one pup's case, she was only at her new home for a month before she accidentally broke free of her harness. Still unfamiliar with her situation, the dog, named Bailey, took a route back to the place she had called home for many months before: her old animal shelter.

Prior to her adoption, Bailey had one of the longest stays at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso until she finally found a forever home several miles away from the facility. Then, as Bailey was being fitted for a new harness, a loud noise spooked her. She broke free from her owner's hold and escaped down the street. “She got out of his sight,” Loretta Hyde, founder of the Animal Rescue League, explained. “He let us know that Bailey was loose, so we asked for people to be on the lookout.”

Bailey was spotted across the area over the course of several days, each time nearing closer to the shelter. “For whatever reason, it felt to me that she was on her way here,” Hyde said. “I said, ‘She’s coming back to the shelter.’” Then, at about 1:30 in the morning, the shelter staff got a notification from their doorbell about a very unexpected visitor standing in front of the door. Apparently, Bailey had navigated the streets until she found her way to a place she knew well.

The owner was notified the next day and they were happily reunited. And while Bailey is happy with her new pet parent, it is clear that the animal shelter still holds a special place in her heart.

A recently adopted dog was able to find her way back to the animal shelter after getting lost.

The dog, Bailey, had stayed at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso for several months before she was finally brought to her forever home.

Then, one day, Bailey got spooked by a sound and escaped from her harness.

She spent several days wandering the streets but eventually turned up at her old shelter in the early morning.

The shelter staff saw Bailey posing in front of the doorbell camera, expecting to be let inside.

She was reunited with her owner the next day.

h/t: [The Dodo]

All images via Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
