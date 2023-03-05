Lost Dog Finds Its Way Back to Former Animal Shelter, Rings the Doorbell for Help

There are many stories about lost dogs being able to find their owners. In one pup's case, she was only at her new home for a month before she accidentally broke free of her harness. Still unfamiliar with her situation, the dog, named Bailey, took a route back to the place she had called home for many months before: her old animal shelter.

Prior to her adoption, Bailey had one of the longest stays at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso until she finally found a forever home several miles away from the facility. Then, as Bailey was being fitted for a new harness, a loud noise spooked her. She broke free from her owner's hold and escaped down the street. “She got out of his sight,” Loretta Hyde, founder of the Animal Rescue League, explained. “He let us know that Bailey was loose, so we asked for people to be on the lookout.”

Bailey was spotted across the area over the course of several days, each time nearing closer to the shelter. “For whatever reason, it felt to me that she was on her way here,” Hyde said. “I said, ‘She’s coming back to the shelter.’” Then, at about 1:30 in the morning, the shelter staff got a notification from their doorbell about a very unexpected visitor standing in front of the door. Apparently, Bailey had navigated the streets until she found her way to a place she knew well.

The owner was notified the next day and they were happily reunited. And while Bailey is happy with her new pet parent, it is clear that the animal shelter still holds a special place in her heart.

h/t: [The Dodo]

All images via Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

