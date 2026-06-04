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Military Sister Surprises Brother at His High School Graduation After Being Gone His Senior Year

By Sara Barnes on June 4, 2026

Kalen Barksdale Surprised by Sister at Graduation

One high school senior got more than he expected on his graduation day. Kalen Barksdale thought he’d walk across the stage and be handed his diploma by an administrator at Milwaukee Lutheran Middle and High School. What he likely wasn’t expecting is that he’d have an emotional reunion with his older sister, Specialist Barksdale of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2-127th Infantry Battalion. But that’s exactly what took place, and it was all captured in a viral video.

The clip begins with Barksdale standing on stage, ready to accept his diploma, when the educator at the podium announced there was an issue. “Excuse me, I'm being told that we have a small problem, so we have to figure out where his diploma is,” she said. “We have every diploma except for one.” Both Barksdale and the audience were then asked to wait for a staff member to “take a look” before she shortly declared, “I think we got it.” The announcer then added, “Sometimes the most important deliveries take a little longer than expected, especially when they’re coming from so far away.”

The camera then pans to Specialist Barksdale, standing near the back of the venue, diploma in hand. She speaks into a microphone. “To my brother, I will cross the ocean a million times for you. I praise God for bringing me home to you safely for your big milestone. Congratulations, Kalen Barksdale. I am so proud of you.”

Specialist Barksdale walks down the aisle of graduates toward her brother, who has stepped off stage. In a heartwarming moment, the two reunite. Kalen wraps his sister in a big hug, lifting her off the ground. Their bond is evident, made sweeter by the surprise and time spent apart; according to Milwaukee Lutheran, Kalen hadn’t seen his sister his entire senior year because she was deployed overseas.

Watch the entire moment below.

Kalen Barksdale, a high school senior, was surprised by his sister, Specialist Barksdale of the Wisconsin National Guard at graduation. He hadn’t seen her his whole senior year because she was deployed overseas.

 

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Source: Soldier surprises brother at high school graduation after returning from deployment

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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